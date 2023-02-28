Jessica Chastain falls on stage at the SAG Awards (VIDEO)
Jessica Chastain fell while she was going up to accept her SAG award. Netizens didn't miss the opportunity to find the humor in it.
The SAG Awards took place on Sunday night and actress Jessica Chastain drew attention after receiving the award for best actress in a television movie or limited series. However, it was what happened when she walked up to accept her award that made it really memorable.
The talented actress has won many awards, however Chastain doesn’t seem to have perfected her walk to the stage. She tripped over her gown on the way up the stairs and internet users have found the humor in it.
Jessica Chastain was betrayed by her spectacular gown
Jessica Chastain turned up on the night of the Screen Actors Guild Awards in an elegant red gown with a flowing skirt which highlighted her incredible beauty.
However, she never expected her fabulous dress to betray her at just the wrong moment. It seems that the skirt had a mind of its own.
Jessica Chastain won best actress in a television movie or limited series. Last year Chastain won the same award for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
On this occasion, she won for the film George and Tammy, where she plays country singer Tammy Wynette. However, her win was somewhat overshadowed by the embarrassing moment when she went up on stage to receive it.
A memorable win
The actress was thrilled when her name was called, however, she did not expect her dress to betray her. As she walked up the stairs to the stage a gentleman gave her his hand for support but that wasn’t enough.
Apparently Chastain got tangled in her beautiful gown as she went up the stairs. The actress put one of her hands on the ground to catch herself before she completely face-planted.
Chastain is compared to Jennifer Lawrence
Internet users did not take long to spread the video of the trip on social media, comparing her incident to Jennifer Lawrence’s famous fall at the Oscars when receiving her award for Silver Linings Playbook.
“Her Jennifer Lawrence era.” “Jennifer Lawrence walked, so Jessica Chastain could run…” “Jennifer Lawrence did it first.” “Jennifer Lawrence’s sister.” “Jennifer Lawrence 2.0.” “She will never be Jennifer Lawrence.” “Her Jennifer Lawrence moment.”