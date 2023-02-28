Jessica Chastain falls on stage at the SAG Awards (VIDEO)

The SAG Awards took place on February 26.

Jessica Chastain fell while she was going up to accept her award.

Netizens didn’t miss the opportunity to find the humor in it.

Jessica Chastain falls while going to accept her SAG award. The SAG Awards took place on Sunday night and actress Jessica Chastain drew attention after receiving the award for best actress in a television movie or limited series. However, it was what happened when she walked up to accept her award that made it really memorable.

The talented actress has won many awards, however Chastain doesn’t seem to have perfected her walk to the stage. She tripped over her gown on the way up the stairs and internet users have found the humor in it.

Jessica Chastain was betrayed by her spectacular gown

Jessica Chastain turned up on the night of the Screen Actors Guild Awards in an elegant red gown with a flowing skirt which highlighted her incredible beauty.

However, she never expected her fabulous dress to betray her at just the wrong moment. It seems that the skirt had a mind of its own.