Jennifer Lopez was exposed on social media.

Her TikTok filter failed for a second exposing her wrinkles.

She still looks incredible at 53!

Jennifer Lopez was exposed on social media after a glitch revealed she is deceiving everyone and that she actually has wrinkles. While the singer took the opportunity to show off her incredible figure, which is the result of diet an exercise, she accidentally revealed her true face for a few seconds.

A TikTok user pointed out JLo’s filter fail and people immediately began to comment. After discovering her deception, some users did not hesitate to point out that the New Yorker was hiding the truth.

Jenifer Lopez shows her wrinkles

After posting a video showing her incredible gym body, Jennifer Lopez ran into a glitch. While recording the video, she moved her face too fast for the filter and her real skin was revealed.

JLo is not alone in using filters on social media. However, her fans were surprised to see the famously youthful looking star has wrinkles like the rest of us.