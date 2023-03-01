TikTok filter fail exposes JLo’s wrinkles!
Jennifer Lopez was exposed on social media. Her TikTok filter failed for a second exposing her wrinkles. She still looks incredible at 53!
- Jennifer Lopez was exposed on social media.
- Her TikTok filter failed for a second exposing her wrinkles.
- She still looks incredible at 53!
Jennifer Lopez was exposed on social media after a glitch revealed she is deceiving everyone and that she actually has wrinkles. While the singer took the opportunity to show off her incredible figure, which is the result of diet an exercise, she accidentally revealed her true face for a few seconds.
A TikTok user pointed out JLo’s filter fail and people immediately began to comment. After discovering her deception, some users did not hesitate to point out that the New Yorker was hiding the truth.
Jenifer Lopez shows her wrinkles
After posting a video showing her incredible gym body, Jennifer Lopez ran into a glitch. While recording the video, she moved her face too fast for the filter and her real skin was revealed.
JLo is not alone in using filters on social media. However, her fans were surprised to see the famously youthful looking star has wrinkles like the rest of us.
JLo showed off her figure but everyone was looking at her face
While advertising a sports drink, the Bronx singer wore hot pink workout gear that showed off her toned abs and impressive biceps.
With the phrase “Tell me you’re going to the gym, without telling me you’re going to the gym. Me first,” the actress sipped the sports drink and showed off her muscular arms. However, people were paying more attention to the filter glitch that showed her wrinkles.
People react to JLo’s wrinkles
After Jennifer Lopez accidentally revealed her wrinkles, internet users were quick to comment. User @needthedeets shared the clip where you can see the singer’s wrinkles and people weighed in.
“AND she is selling this flawless skin and it is filtered to blur the skin to make her look younger. She is telling a half truth.” “She came back so fast.” “She sells obvious skin care products, it is wrong for her to use filters.” “Lord have mercy,” are some of the comments.