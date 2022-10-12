Jenicka López sets social media on fire with a surprising video.

Some say that she looks much better than her sister Chiquis.

Jenicka dazzles with her great resemblance to her mother Jenni Rivera. Jenicka López is known to be very active on social media, as well as very close to her followers, making them part of everything that happens in her daily life. For example, when she underwent cosmetic surgery to improve her appearance. We all know that Jenicka loves her body no matter what and she enjoys showing it off on social media, but this time Jenni Rivera’s youngest daughter has made an impact on her followers after posting a video wearing a sexy black dress and looking thinner than ever!

Jenni Rivera's daughter shows off her figure in the most sensual way Jenni Rivera's youngest daughter decided to post a reel on Instagram where she shows off her unique beauty. Jenicka has always been outgoing and has made it clear that she is proud of her curves. However, her incredible weight-loss after her surgery is impressive. Chiquis Rivera's sister also knows how to show off her figure. In a short video Jenicka caused an uproar on social media by posting a video wearing a glittery black dress with a plunging neckline.

Jenicka López appears in a sexy black dress The 25-year-old influencer wears an elegant hairstyle highlights her beauty even more. Subtle evening makeup offset the short and tight dress that Jenicka López was wearing. She left more than one follower with their mouth hanging open. The reason why she posted the reel showing off her figure in a glittering black dress was to celebrate her birthday. "Feeling 25" was the short description that Jenni Rivera's youngest daughter added to the video.

Jenicka's followers point out her great resemblance to Jenni Rivera As expected, internet users immediately began to comment, as many of her followers were speechless to see Jenicka showing off such sensuality. Others pointed out that she is identical to her deceased mother, Jenni Rivera. "You look exactly like your mommy." "More beautiful than Chiquis." "Oh my God." "Absolutely sexy and radiant! Well done, she reigns." "Girl you look beautiful, much better than Chiquis." "You look a lot like your mom, blessings." "Like your mom. Identical." "You're on fire girl!! Looking so good every day." "Beautiful lady." "I love the dress." "Pretty like her mom."