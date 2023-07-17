Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » «Crímenes de Terror»: Episode #1 – Jeffrey Dahmer, The Milwaukee Cannibal

«Crímenes de Terror»: Episode #1 – Jeffrey Dahmer, The Milwaukee Cannibal

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Shutterstock
The first episode of the «Crimes of Terror» series presents the disturbing case of Jeffrey Dahmer, known as the «Milwaukee Cannibal.» Host José Luis Montenegro and his colleague David Dorantes explore the macabre murders committed by Dahmer, his darkest motivations, and the sentences he received for his crimes.

Jeffrey Dahmer was born on May 21, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and became one of the most feared and savage killers in the United States. From an early age, Dahmer exhibited disturbing behaviors, such as collecting dead animals and his fascination with death. During his adolescence, Dahmer began experimenting with alcohol, drugs, and developed an attraction to domination and control over others. Listen to the new season of the podcast «Crímenes de Terror» CLICKING HERE.

LISTEN TO PODCAST «CRÍMENES DE TERROR» CLICK HERE

Throughout his life, Dahmer committed 17 murders, mostly targeting young African-American men. His method involved drugging his victims, strangling them, dismembering their bodies, and in some cases, engaging in cannibalism. Dahmer kept the skulls and bones of his victims as trophies, while disposing of or hiding the remaining remains in his home.

The first known murder by Dahmer occurred in 1978 when he killed Steven Hicks, a 19-year-old. Over the following years, Dahmer continued to commit crimes, selecting victims who fit his physical and sexual preferences. As his pattern of behavior became more violent and disturbing, Dahmer attracted the attention of authorities and the community.

Discoveries at Jeffrey Dahmer’s Residence

Files of evidence from victims
Shutterstock

In 1991, one of his potential targets, Tracy Edwards, managed to escape from Dahmer and alert the police. When authorities entered Dahmer’s apartment, they discovered a horrifying scene: photographs of dismembered bodies, heads, organs, and human remains stored in the refrigerator. Dahmer was arrested, and his trial took place.

During the trial, Dahmer confessed to his crimes and expressed remorse, seeking forgiveness from the victims’ families. He was sentenced to nearly a thousand years in prison and sent to a maximum-security correctional facility in the United States. However, his time in prison was short-lived as he was murdered by another inmate in 1994.

The Jeffrey Dahmer Case has no comparison

A murderer with knife for victims
Shutterstock

The case of Jeffrey Dahmer remains one of the most shocking in the history of serial killers. His disturbing attraction to domination, control, and cannibalism reveals a deeply disturbed mind and a lack of empathy toward his victims. His story confronts us with the darkness and terror that can emerge in the human mind.

It is important to remember that these accounts are narrated for journalistic and educational purposes, not with the intent to glorify or incite violence. The crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer serve as a testament to the extreme evil and cruelty that can exist in some individuals, reminding us of the importance of being vigilant and alert to signs of danger that may manifest in our surroundings.

Today
Crime
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

«Crímenes de Terror»: Episode #1 – Jeffrey Dahmer, The Milwaukee Cannibal

Revealing the secrets of organized crime: The hidden life of Juan José Espárrago Moreno, alias El Azul.

The Perfect Crime: The killer María Ángeles Molina

Pasión que Mata: Unveiling the Dark Side of Jealousy, Revenge, and Infidelities
Crónica Mexicano evitar ICE

Chronicle: Mexican man starts an apartment fire and stabs himself to avoid being taken away by ICE