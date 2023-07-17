The first episode of the «Crimes of Terror» series presents the disturbing case of Jeffrey Dahmer, known as the «Milwaukee Cannibal.» Host José Luis Montenegro and his colleague David Dorantes explore the macabre murders committed by Dahmer, his darkest motivations, and the sentences he received for his crimes.

Jeffrey Dahmer was born on May 21, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and became one of the most feared and savage killers in the United States. From an early age, Dahmer exhibited disturbing behaviors, such as collecting dead animals and his fascination with death. During his adolescence, Dahmer began experimenting with alcohol, drugs, and developed an attraction to domination and control over others. Listen to the new season of the podcast «Crímenes de Terror» CLICKING HERE.

Throughout his life, Dahmer committed 17 murders, mostly targeting young African-American men. His method involved drugging his victims, strangling them, dismembering their bodies, and in some cases, engaging in cannibalism. Dahmer kept the skulls and bones of his victims as trophies, while disposing of or hiding the remaining remains in his home.

The first known murder by Dahmer occurred in 1978 when he killed Steven Hicks, a 19-year-old. Over the following years, Dahmer continued to commit crimes, selecting victims who fit his physical and sexual preferences. As his pattern of behavior became more violent and disturbing, Dahmer attracted the attention of authorities and the community.