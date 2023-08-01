Lili Estefan and her daughter explode at TV host Javier Ceriani

Javier Ceriani surprised Lili Estefan at her home.

Lili Estefan and her daughter confronted the Chisme No Like host.

Ceriani promises to give more details of his visit soon. Javier Ceriani makes a surprise visit to Lili Estefan’s home and she and her daughter have an explosive reaction. In addition to news like this, you can also listen to the new Sin Broncas con La Bronca podcast hosted by La Bronca, Sylvia del Valle. LISTEN TO THE SIN BRONCAS CON LA BRONCA PODCAST BY CLICKING ON THE PHOTO

Lili Estefan and her daughter explode when TV host Javier Ceriani confronts them at home The Chisme No Like host surprised Lili Estefan with a visit to her home. Javier Ceriani shared a short video of the encounter on his official Instagram account.

Lili Estefan and her daughter were very upset Javier Ceriani announced on Instagram that he would be visiting Estefan’s residence. However, once he arrived and Lili opened the door, she made it very clear she was not happy to see him.

Javier Ceriana confronted Lili Estefan Ceriani decided to confront the host after she claimed he had said that he «couldn’t stand her». Once Estefan opened the gates of her home, she began asking why he was there.

‘La Flaca’s feathers are ruffled «Lili Estefan just opened the gate to her house,» Ceriani said while focusing on the Univision host. «Can you explain to me why you are coming here?» Estefan asked the Chisme No Like host.

She lashed out Once face to face with Javier Ceriani, the El Gordo y la Flaca host lashed out. She asked why he had to come to her house on a Saturday, asking if he had nothing better to do.

Lili Estefan’s daughter was also angered by the unwanted guest However, Lili was not the only one who was unhappy with Ceriani’s presence, as her daughter Emily joined her at the door. The host’s daughter looked displeased at seeing Ceriani.

Lili Estefan’s daughter Emily refused to speak to Javier Ceriani Estefan’s daughter refused to interact with Javier Ceriani and continued into the house. However, it didn’t end there as she repeatedly called her mother to come back inside as well.

The matter is not over Javier Ceriani stated on his Instagram account that the video was just a preview. He indicated that he will give a full update on Monday’s show.