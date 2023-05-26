Jaime Salinas was arrested for murder in Houston, TX.

Jaime Torres Jr. was shot to death outside a bar.

Salinas could face the death penalty.

Jaime Salinas was arrested in Houston, Texas for the shooting death of Jaime Torres Jr. outside a bar. Jaime Salinas, 18, faces capital murder charges for the murder committed as he was trying to steal the victim’s truck. He’s being held in a Harris County jail cell.

The Penal Code of the State of Texas specifies that the crime of capital murder like the one faced by Jaime Salinas is punishable by death. Salinas already has a criminal record.

At 12:30 in the morning on Monday, May 7, 2023, a customer at the popular Bombshells Restaurant & Bar at 12800 Gulf Freeway found an injured man lying in the parking lot. That person called 911.

Detectives from the Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department (HPD) went to the scene to investigate what happened at the bar at the intersection of I-45 and Fuqua Street. Bombshells is very popular with Hispanics in the area.