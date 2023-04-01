EXCLUSIVE! Jaime Camil and Ann Harada talk about ‘Schmigadoon!’

Jaime Camil and Ann Harada speak exclusively to MundoNow.

The second season of Schmigadoon! has started.

What does this new season of the musical comedy hold for us? The six-episode second season of Schmigadoon! starring Mexican Jaime Camil and Ann Harada, with all new original songs and guest stars, will make its debut on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with the first two episodes. After that a new episode will be released every Wednesday until May 3, 2023. Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, in the second season of Schmigadoon! you’ll find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reinvented world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. Actors Jaime Camil and Ann Harada speak exclusively to MundoNow. Jaime Camil and Ann Harada talk about Schmigadoon! The second season of Apple’s acclaimed comedy will feature new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page are also joining the cast for season two. Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

What surprises will there be in this new season of Schmigadoon!? Ann Harada: “The next musical, now everything is very easy, it’s darker, there’s more violence and spectacle for people now. And you know, it’s a show because people feel with love, it feels like a whole new show. Their show is ourselves. But it’s the beauty of it, if you want to be looking to a completely different universe, then make it fun.” Jamie Camil: “Look how cool, the incredible, wonderful Jane Krakowski who can do everything. She has the talent to do everything and she does it all. I love it because, she makes a reference to Billy Flynn’s lawyer that I made here in New York. So I love her, her number is hilarious. And yes, of course, being in this era of darker musicals, as Ann said and with more violence, with murders, etc., well, it’s more the universe of Chicago, obviously. So I felt very comfortable.”

How do you describe your character in this new season? AH: “She’s on the dark side, she’s not a good person, a character totally opposite to the first season. For me season number two is when she will be a bad person. It was a lot of fun and we’ll see a little bit more of the dark than the light in this character and it was a lot of fun for me.” JC: “Look, I love it, because Ann said in past interviews, that of course it’s in the universe of cinema, television and theater. But doing Schmigadoon!, it’s like you’re not totally divorced from being on the theater stage, because even though you’re on a television set, it has vibe and the feeling of being in a musical theater with a company that sincerely loves and cares for each other, all honestly and sincerely.”

How did you feel that they chose this character for you? JC: “There’s a lot of camaraderie among us, a lot of affection and a sincere friendship, and that makes it very different from some projects on television, because when you get to the set you feel that you are coming to your theater to do the work that is up to you that day. And that makes it very special, being in a theater environment doing a show for television makes it very special.” Schmigadoon! is a parody of iconic musicals in which Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key star as a couple who find a magical town where everyone lives in a 1940s musical, while on a backpacking trip to rekindle their relationship, according to Apple.