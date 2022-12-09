Jacky Bracamontes falls during filming.

The actress and host was shooting a commercial.

She fell and her cohost didn’t help her.

Actress and Telemundo host, Jacky Bracamontes had an embarrassing moment when she fell while filming a Christmas promo for tv. However, no one expected that she would experience one of the worst embarrassments for a celebrity and it would all end up on social media.

Wearing an elegant mermaid-cut, metallic dress, the host was recording a promo with her co-host Carlos Adyan, when she suddenly she got tangled in her outfit and fell backwards.

Jacky Bracamontes is embarrassed

Before the incident, Jacky Bracamontes recorded a video where she can be seen filming the promo while walking in her elegant dress and turning flirtatiously back to the camera, without imagining that minutes later she would suffer the embarrassing fall that has gone viral.

Carlos Adyan wore a fitted red suit that contrasted with the his co-host’s metallic dress. Together they showed off their best dance steps when suddenly Jacky Bracamontes loses her balance and goes backwards, luckily she managed to catch herself.