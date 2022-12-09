Jacky Bracamontes has an embarrassing fall while filming a promotional video and is scolded (VIDEO)
Actress and Telemundo host, Jacky Bracamontes had an embarrassing moment when she fell while filming a Christmas promo for tv. However, no one expected that she would experience one of the worst embarrassments for a celebrity and it would all end up on social media.
Wearing an elegant mermaid-cut, metallic dress, the host was recording a promo with her co-host Carlos Adyan, when she suddenly she got tangled in her outfit and fell backwards.
Jacky Bracamontes is embarrassed
Before the incident, Jacky Bracamontes recorded a video where she can be seen filming the promo while walking in her elegant dress and turning flirtatiously back to the camera, without imagining that minutes later she would suffer the embarrassing fall that has gone viral.
Carlos Adyan wore a fitted red suit that contrasted with the his co-host’s metallic dress. Together they showed off their best dance steps when suddenly Jacky Bracamontes loses her balance and goes backwards, luckily she managed to catch herself.
The host and actress falls backwards
Jacky Bracamontes was on a set illuminated by many Christmas lights with music, being recorded and photographed for an emotional moment. Everything seemed to be going perfectly until she got entangled in her dress.
Carlos Adyan took her hand to dip her and that threw Jacky off balance, and she fell on her butt in front of everyone.
People scold Jacky Bracamontes for not being careful
La Mesa Caliente’s Instagram shared the video and people quickly began to scold Jacky about her mishap: “That happens from wearing dresses that are too long, which get tangled in the shoes and cause these falls.” “They put on those long dresses and they still dance around, of course they get their feet tangled.” “We hope they didn’t suffer any bad consequences.”
More people suggest that she take care of her daughters: "They wear such long dresses… then later don't remember… that they can get caught up in their shoes… you have to be on top of it for that reason." "Free fall." "Ouch" "Oh poor thing… but honestly I saw her fall before falling." "She was going to fall."