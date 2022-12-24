Johnny Depp is back as Jack Sparrow.

He dressed up for a very special occasion.

11-year-old YouTuber Kori is his number one fan. Jack Sparrow sends a touching message. After the controversy with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp returns to do his thing, this time for a very noble and moving cause. He’s revisiting one of his most popular film characters. Depp dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow again. This time it was to say hello to one of his biggest fans in the world. He sent 11-year-old Kori a video greeting, wishing him the best after learning that the boy is suffering from a terminal disease. Kori, Jack Sparrow’s biggest fan Kori was born in Derbyshire, England. He has suffered from left ventricular hypoplasia since birth and in 2018 he received his first heart transplant. Unfortunately his body rejected the organ. However, last year he underwent the same operation for the second time and it ended with the same result as his previous operation, which he describes as a very tough and painful process.

Little Kori’s family says there is no cure According to The Sick Childrens Trust, after Kori underwent the second failed heart transplant, his mother said that he would not go through that hell again, leaving them with a tough decision. His family is very concerned about his condition, however, they remain positive, like Kori. His mother said, “It was extremely painful and prolonged, he had to learn to walk and talk again, he told me that he would rather die than go through it again.” However, in the midst of so much sadness, Kori got a special surprise for Christmas, as the beloved Hollywood actor sent him a video dressed as Jack Sparrow.

Jack Sparrow sends a very touching message to Kori The big surprise that Kori received was a greeting from none other than Jack Sparrow, his idol since he was a small child. In the video that lasts just over two minutes, Captain Jack Sparrow sends his best vibes and blessings to the boy. “I wish you the best of luck, I’m your number one fan Captain Kori, all my respect and love,” he then blew a kiss screen and said goodbye with the Pirates of the Caribbean theme playing in the background. In addition to wishing him the best, Jack Sparrow also said that he would recommend Kori’s YouTube channel to his friends. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has already joined the initiative and subscribed to the boy’s channel.

Jack Sparrow and Kori had a video call Kori shared the first part of a video call he had with Captain Jack on his YouTube channel, where he has more than 190,000 subscribers. During the chat, Jack Sparrow asked Kori how he felt, noting his hat and discussing various things about pirates. Kori comments “You’re Jack,” to which Jack replies, “It was something else but now it’s Jack, sometimes when you want you can be Jack.” Without a Kori’s ordeal is very moving and we admire Johnny Depp for appearing as Jack Sparrow to fulfill a child’s dream. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.