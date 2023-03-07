Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant brandished a gun at a nightclub.

He’s been suspended pending an investigation.

Allegedly he was livestreaming from a strip club.

Everyone has been talking about Ja Morant lately and it’s not because of his basketball skills. The Memphis Grizzlies player has been penalized for brandishing a gun in an Instagram live he posted over the weekend.

According to The Associated Press, Ja Morant will miss at least the next two games with the Memphis Grizzlies, the team said Saturday. The NBA has opened an investigation into the livestream where he appeared to be holding a gun.

Morant’s reps issued a statement saying he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and added that he was going to “take some time away to get help”. This has raised question about his future with the team.

The video appeared on Morant’s Instagram account early Saturday morning, hours after the Grizzlies played in Denver. The team traveled to Los Angeles on Saturday, to face the Clippers this Sunday and the Lakers on Tuesday.