Basketball player Ja Morant suspended for brandishing a gun at nightclub (VIDEO)
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant brandished a gun at a nightclub. He's been suspended pending an investigation of his Instagram post.
Everyone has been talking about Ja Morant lately and it’s not because of his basketball skills. The Memphis Grizzlies player has been penalized for brandishing a gun in an Instagram live he posted over the weekend.
According to The Associated Press, Ja Morant will miss at least the next two games with the Memphis Grizzlies, the team said Saturday. The NBA has opened an investigation into the livestream where he appeared to be holding a gun.
Basketball player Ja Morant penalized for brandishing a gun at a nightclub
Morant’s reps issued a statement saying he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and added that he was going to “take some time away to get help”. This has raised question about his future with the team.
The video appeared on Morant’s Instagram account early Saturday morning, hours after the Grizzlies played in Denver. The team traveled to Los Angeles on Saturday, to face the Clippers this Sunday and the Lakers on Tuesday.
Ja Morant will miss at least two games
Ja Morant will miss those two games at a minimum, the Grizzlies stressed, without commenting further. “We are aware of Ja Morant’s social media posts and are investigating,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said shortly before.
The league added that it will attempt to speak with Morant as part of the investigation, though it is unclear when this meeting will take place. Morant apologized in a statement published by Tandem Sports + Entertainment. “I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” Morant said.
Ja Morant apologized for the gun incident
“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies’ organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”
It’s unclear what Morant meant by “help” or whether he intends to take more time away from the team. If found in violation, the league could fine or suspend Morant. According to the Grizzlies, Morant could return Thursday at home against the Golden State Warriors.
Morant disabled his Twitter and Instagram accounts
Morant’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were disabled shortly after the Grizzlies announced his suspension. Memphis ranks second in the Western Conference and Morant is averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game.
This is the second time in as many weeks that Morant has been investigated by the league. The NBA was investigating an incident on January 29 in Memphis, when one of Morant’s friends was banned from home games for a year.