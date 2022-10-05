Fabio Melanitto died in 2018.

He was married to Ivonne Montero for two years.

How did the Venezuelan die? Ivonne Montero revealed in an interview with Yordi Rosado that her daughter predicted her father, Fabio Melanitto’s death. The Venezuelan was married to the Mexican actress and singer for two years and they share little Antonella who is currently nine years old. The controversies surrounding their separation affected Ivonne a lot and in the interview she revealed something very eerie about her daughter. The singer was murdered in Mexico City and the Mexican actress tells how it affected Antonella. The story of Ivonne and Fabio The story of Mexican actress Ivonne Montero, the winner and one of the most controversial contestants on La Casa de los Famosos 2, has not been easy. As far as her love life is concerned, she has suffered several heartbreaks and has had a really difficult time. For instance, with the singer Fabio Melanitto, the father of her adorable daughter Antonella. At the time when Ivonne’s artistic career was on the rise, her relationship with her partner was not as solid as she thought. Just when she believed that her family had reached a point of stability, the Venezuelan singer decided to leave her while she was pregnant.

Fabio Melanitto’s murder The murder of the Venezuelan singer outside his home in Mexico City sparked different theories at the time. After the initial investigations ranging from a jealous husband’s revenge to a possible debt he may owe to a cartel. The singer was shot three times in the head and two in the back after arguing with his murderer, who got into a car a few blocks away in the dangerous neighborhood of Tepito, according to police reports. This incident occurred in August 2018.

A tremendous revelation The actress said that a week before the attack on her ex-husband, her daughter asked her, “Hey mom, is my dad dead?” She replied “No, why? He lives in Zacatecas, ”she added that she later showed her photos of their wedding. SEE COMPLETE INTERVIEW HERE But a week later, the former member of UFF! was killed outside his house in Mexico City. She informed her daughter of the bad news “Well, it’s that your daddy, Fabio Melanitto is in heaven with daddy god.” One day she discovered her daughter, who was very upset about his death: “One day I found her talking to him, she told him, ‘I miss you dad, it’s just that I want to have a dad.” The situation broke her mind and heart.

Did Fabio Melanitto love his daughter? In 2011 Ivonne Montero and the Venezuelan singer Fabio Melanitto got married, but after a year they separated. The former member of UFF! member left Montero after she found out that she was pregnant, because she said that he “was not prepared to be a father”. Due to this situation, Ivonne even thought about committing suicide, given that she was barely two months pregnant. The actress accused her ex of not taking care of Antonella, who was born with a cyst in her nose and a heart problem. The Venezuelan singer three times in the head and twice in the back.