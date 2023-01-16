Ivana Trump’s autopsy reveals how former President Trump’s first wife died.

She was found at her Manhattan residence.

It was initially said she died of cardiac arrest. Ivana Trump’s autopsy reveals how Donald Trump’s first wife died. She was found in her residence in Manhattan, news that made an impact since she was well known due to her husband, according to Minuto Uno and Mega Noticias. WHAT WAS THE INITIAL THEORY ABOUT HOW IVANA TRUMP DIED? The death of Trump’s ex occurred in mid-July, after she had an accident that resulted in blunt-force impact injuries to her torso, official sources from the Office of the Medical Examiner of New York City reported at that time. The initial theory was that she had experienced cardiac arrest leading to a fall. However, after performing the autopsy it was concluded that her death had been for a shocking reason that was revealed months later.

HOW DID IVANA TRUMP DIE? The autopsy concluded that Trump’s ex-wife died from injuries caused by a fall from a staircase at her home in New York. The initial hypothesis of cardiac arrest was ruled out and her passing was explained. It had been believed she suffered a cardiac arrest, since the New York firefighters came after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, to her Upper East Side apartment and the 911 call indicated possible cardiac arrest. Filed Under: Ivana Trump Autopsy

HOW WAS IVANA TRUMP FOUND? New York City firefighters and paramedics arrived at the residence, finding Ivana Trump unconscious and without vital signs, right at the foot of the stairs that led to the apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was ruled an accident and no foul play was suspected. This put an end to speculation that she had been murdered, and her family was able to bury her. Filed Under: Ivana Trump’s Autopsy

HOW DID IVANA BECOME FAMOUS? Ivana Trump was a businesswoman, model and athlete who was born in Czechoslovakia in 1949. In 1975 she met Donald Trump while working as a model only two years later, in 1977 she married him. They were divorced 15 years later, in 1992. They had three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump. The former US president wrote a heartfelt message about his ex-wife’s death on Truth Social: : “I am very sad to announce to all those who loved her, who were many, that Ivana Trump died at her residence in New York.” Filed Under: Ivana Trump’s Autopsy