Islamic State leader killed: US says he was planning attacks in Europe

Islamic State leader killed in Syria.

He was identified as Khalid Ayyd Ahmad al Jabouri.

He was in charge of planning attacks in Europe.

Islamic State leader killed. The US military announced on Tuesday the death of a “senior leader” of the Islamic State (IS), identified as Khalid Ayyd Ahmad al Jabouri. According to the United States, he was planning attacks in Europe, according to El Mundo and the EFE agency.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) specified in a statement that the man who was responsible for the hierarchical structure of the jihadist organization and for planning attacks by the group in Europe was killed on Monday in a “unilateral” incursion of the United States in Syria. According to General Michael Kurill, who is in charge of CENTCOM in the area, the “Islamic State still represents a danger for the region” and outside it.

IS is still a threat

Although weakened, the IS is still capable of carrying out operations in the region, added Kurrill, who specified that the jihadist group also intends to operate outside the Middle East as well. The death of Al Jabouri, in an operation in which there were no civilian casualties, will interrupt the organization’s ability to carry out external attacks, adds the statement.

Hence the importance of striking the IS, because there are intelligence reports that, though weakened, it has the capacity to carry out attacks in several European countries. So far the authorities have not given further details of the operation, however, the actions against this group of insurgents continue in various parts of the world.