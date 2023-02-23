Isabella Castillo returns for the new season of El Señor de los Cielos.

The actress spoke exclusively to MundoNOW.

She breaks her silence about Rafael Amaya. Isabella Castillo returns to El Señor de los Cielos 8 playing Diana Ahumada. She will meet Aurelio Casillas again and also someone who will make her heart beat faster. In this season, Isabella Castillo’s character will have fewer gun fights and more sensuality and love with a dark and compelling new character. This eighth season marks the return of Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas. Isabella had not filmed with him for four years. Now the Cuban-American actress, singer-songwriter, presenter and model speaks exclusively to MundoNow about the show’s new season. Isabella Castillo on El Señor de los Cielos: How has the return to the show been? You can enjoy El Señor de los Cielos 8 on Telemundo in the United States, and very soon on Netflix in the rest of the world. “I am very happy, not only me, but the entire cast, we put a lot of effort, a lot of love. In this eighth season, we all thought that there was not going to be an eighth season, and we were very happy to meet again, because we are like a family in real life.” “And El Señor de los Cielos will return. It was a dream come true to have Rafa and that he was so good, so professional, so beautiful inside and out. And that the public, which is the most important, that the public has received this eighth season with happiness. Also that the ratings are better every day because it is the result of the effort and it is reflected on the screen.”

Tell me about the growth of your character Diana Ahumada? “I have always said that Diana… she is a very brave girl, maybe she was a little insecure or something. Well, it is a time to change, she is not afraid of changes, because life is full of changes and it is very easy to stay in your comfort zone and continue like this all your life.” “Diana is experimenting, exploring and this season she is going to explore her femininity, much more her sensuality. She is going to explore new things in love. She is going to be even more united than ever with the Casillas clan. The return of Aurelio is also very important in Diana’s life, of all the members of Los Casillas.”

How has your reunion with Rafael Amaya been? “Yes, in the 7th season, well, there was an air of sadness, because both the cast and the audience missed him. I have always said that there is no El Señor de los Cielos without him. Although Rafa always says the opposite in his interviews, the Señor is the boss.” “So, the fact that Rafa has returned and seeing him so happy and so dedicated to his character, for us it was a very nice experience. It was very nice to film with him. He is a great partner, a great human being and I feel that he also requires a lot of courage to learn from his mistakes. It’s not about asking for forgiveness, it’s about being better and that’s what Rafa did and he’s better every day and we love him very much. And I wish him the best things in the universe and I’m very happy for him.”

How important was that entrance to El señor de los Cielos and how difficult was your transition? “Yes, I think that all the actors who start, either at Disney or at Nickelodeon, in children’s shows obviously are seen well because most of my fans grew up with me and continue to support me. For that reason, they are so intense and my fans are unique. But not everything is like that, not everything is good, they always classify you as a Nickelodeon girl, they classify you there, so you have this stigma that you are only this character and no matter how old you are, they continue to see you as that character.” “So I was desperate for a character that was different to take me out of Nickelodeon, to take me out of what the public thought Isabela was. And thanks to Diana Ahumada, thanks to El Señor de los Cielos I was able to get out. At first it was difficult when I saw myself firing a gun or doing sex scenes. I wasn’t used to doing that kind of thing. But that is what it is about, getting out of your comfort zone and it was achieved. Today I’m already getting different roles. They don’t typecast me as much as the Nickelodeon girl anymore.”