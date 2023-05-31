Is Verónica Castro depressed? Fans worry about her health
Is Mexican actress Verónica Castro depressed? Fans are worried about her health. Verónica's son explains what's going on with her.
- Is Mexican actress Verónica Castro depressed?
- Fans are worried about her health.
- Verónica’s son explains what’s going on with her.
For a few weeks it’s been said that the Mexican actress Verónica Castro is going through severe mental health problems. There was much speculation about what was happening and now one of her children has come out to explain her situation.
Many media outlets have reported that she is going through a deep depression. Michel Castro also said that his mother is still in a lot of pain after the terrible accident that she suffered in 2004.
Is Veronica Castro depressed?
In the midst of these worrisome rumors, her youngest son, Michel Castro, spoke out about what’s going on with his mother. «It’s a lie. Suddenly, she’s had visitors and everything. Of course she’s not [suffering from a mental health problem],» said Castro.
«That is speculation… but it’s not right. She’s doing really well.» He went on to say, “Yeah, maybe she just lacks the strength to start working on a project or something. My mom has some health issues.»
Is Yolanda Andrade to blame?
It all started with a rumor of a supposed wedding to host and actress Yolanda Andrade, which sparked endless speculation about her private life. This, in turn, was said to have upset one of the most iconic faces of Mexican television.
Although Castro never confirmed that this had affected her in a serious way. Shortly after she announced she was retiring from show business, declaring that «she was exhausted» and that now she was only looking for her peace and quiet.
Rumos about Verónica Castro’s depression
According to Dallas News, a friend of actress and singer Verónica Castro stated that she fears for her friend’s life since in recent months she has suffered from anxiety and depression.
According to the interview, since the scandal in which Yolanda Andrade questioned Verónica’s sexuality arose, she has made decisions that put her at risk. “For her friends and her family that surround her, [those decisions] are no longer normal,” the friend said.
Verónica has had health problems for years
«She has been dragging the operation for a thousand years, because of the elephant she climbed on when she was the host of Big Brother VIP, and some pain, but no, it’s going well and I hope that she recovers her strength,» said the actress’ son.
Emphasizing that Veronica’s mental health is fine, Michel stated that her ailments are merely physical. «My mom, really, she’s fine, it’s more of a physical problem than anything. She would also love to come back as much as possible, but she has to wait until she feels really good to come up with something again,» he added.