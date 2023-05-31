Is Verónica Castro depressed? Fans worry about her health

Is Mexican actress Verónica Castro depressed?

Fans are worried about her health.

Verónica’s son explains what’s going on with her.

For a few weeks it’s been said that the Mexican actress Verónica Castro is going through severe mental health problems. There was much speculation about what was happening and now one of her children has come out to explain her situation.

Many media outlets have reported that she is going through a deep depression. Michel Castro also said that his mother is still in a lot of pain after the terrible accident that she suffered in 2004.

Is Veronica Castro depressed?

In the midst of these worrisome rumors, her youngest son, Michel Castro, spoke out about what’s going on with his mother. «It’s a lie. Suddenly, she’s had visitors and everything. Of course she’s not [suffering from a mental health problem],» said Castro.

«That is speculation… but it’s not right. She’s doing really well.» He went on to say, “Yeah, maybe she just lacks the strength to start working on a project or something. My mom has some health issues.»