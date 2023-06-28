Is The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal gay?

He is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood today.

Pedro Pascal has always been very private about his personal life.

Is Pedro Pascal gay? That is a question that the millions of fans of the Chilean-born actor have asked over the years. However, because he is very private about his personal life, there is no completely reliable answer to that question.

Pascal has been asked numerous time but he has never denied or confirmed whether he is gay or bisexual.

Pedro Pascal supports the LGBTIQA+ Community

Pedro Pascal is one of the biggest Latino stars in Hollywood and has been vocal about his support for the LGBTQIA + Community. Pascal has always been true to his essence and has spoken out on issues he feels strongly about.

At the beginning of March, the actor shared a photograph on his Instagram profile of the new LGBTQIA intersectional flag. In the post, Pascal stated: «The answer my friend is blowing on the wind. #LGBTQIA.»