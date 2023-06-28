Is actor Pedro Pascal gay?
Is 'The Last of Us' actor Pedro Pascal gay? One of the hottest actors in Hollywood today, Pedro Pascal has always been very private about his personal life.
- Is The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal gay?
- He is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood today.
- Pedro Pascal has always been very private about his personal life.
Is Pedro Pascal gay? That is a question that the millions of fans of the Chilean-born actor have asked over the years. However, because he is very private about his personal life, there is no completely reliable answer to that question.
Pascal has been asked numerous time but he has never denied or confirmed whether he is gay or bisexual.
Pedro Pascal supports the LGBTIQA+ Community
Pedro Pascal is one of the biggest Latino stars in Hollywood and has been vocal about his support for the LGBTQIA + Community. Pascal has always been true to his essence and has spoken out on issues he feels strongly about.
At the beginning of March, the actor shared a photograph on his Instagram profile of the new LGBTQIA intersectional flag. In the post, Pascal stated: «The answer my friend is blowing on the wind. #LGBTQIA.»
Pedro Pascal’s sister is transgender
Pedro Pascal’s younger sister, Lux Pascal, publicly came out as transgender in 2021. At that time, the 48-year-old actor was one of the first people to express support for his sister, who is also an actress and activist.
«My sister, my heart, our Lux. #LuxPascal @luxpascal0 @revista_ya,» Pedro Pascal posted on Instagram in February 2021 along with a photo showing a magazine cover featuring his younger sister.
His Game of Thrones character was bisexual
Shutterstock
Pedro Pascal played Oberyn Martell in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Martell was a bisexual prince who was known for his fighting skills, passionate temperament, and sexual appetite.
Pascal is best known for his starring role in Disney’s The Mandalorian. Your Tango reported that Pascal lobbied producers to include more LGBTQ+ representation in future seasons of the series.
Is Pedro Pascal gay?
Little is known about Pedro Pascal’s love life. He has embraced the many sexy «daddy» memes about him, famously saying, «I’m your cool slutty daddy.» Though the actor enjoys interacting with his fans, he has kept his romantic life completely private.
Pascal’s last public relationship was with actress Maria Dizzia in 1990, according to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.