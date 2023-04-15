Is Maribel Guardia retiring after Julián Figueroa’s death?

Is Maribel Guardia retiring from acting?

She is mourning the death of her only son.

Julián Figueroa died on Sunday, April 9.

After the painful loss that Maribel Guardia suffered with the death of her son Julián Figueroa, people are wondering if she will retire from acting.

Maribel Guardia is involved in a theater project called Lagunilla, Mi Barrio, the same play she was doing the day that Julián Figueroa died. She heard the news when she finished performing that night

Is Maribel Guardia retiring after Julián’s death?

Despite her terrible pain, the show must go on and Maribel Guardia has always been a consummate professional. Telemundo reports that a statement by InfoMedios Tijuana on Instagram says that the actress will not throw in the towel and will continue appearing in the play.