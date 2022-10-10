Did she confirm the end of their relationship?

Irina Baeva addresses the rumors of her breakup with Gabriel Soto.

“They said the same thing when they were lovers — that it was not true and it was true.” “Not even she believes it.” After the rumor began to spread that her relationship with Gabriel Soto had come to an end, although they had been engaged for several months, the Russian actress —based in Mexico — Irina Baeva, has been sharing her version of events. However, many don’t believe what she says. Born on October 25, 1992 in Moscow, Irina Vitalevna Baeva rose to fame, not so much for the different Televisa soap operas she’s appeared in, but for breaking up the marriage of Gabriel and fellow actress Geraldine Bazán. Internet users have criticized her since then. Are Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto breaking up? In a video by Imagen Entertainment, available on its official YouTube channel, Irina Baeva is seen talking to journalists who immediately asked her about whether the rumors of a breakup with her partner, actor Gabriel Soto, were true or not. “It’s not true, you have talked a lot with him and we always tell you the same thing, I just don’t know why people don’t believe us, but it’s the truth, we’re fine… We’re fine, everything is in order, (but) the truth is that yes, indeed Gabriel is recording a lot and is preparing this new project and right now I’m going to Qatar,” said the Russian actress.

Did she cheat on him? She was asked if it is true that she had cheated on Gabriel Soto and that was why their wedding was called off. She replied: “Rumors are rumors, we already know that people always say many things. Here I am and you can be sure, just as you always have with Gabriel, believe us, everything is fine.” “I think you know much more about him than I do (referring to the renowned producer Britt George, who sparked the rumor of infidelity on her part). He’s a colleague and I took a wonderful course like the other 11 people who are in the photo plus my three teachers, nothing like that, I don’t know who did that investigation, it’s absurd, it has nothing to do with reality,” commented Irina Baeva.

Irina Baeva feared not being able to see her family in Russia After repeatedly making it clear that her relationship with Gabriel Soto is fine, Irina Baeva shared that she was very worried about not being able to see her family in Russia, though fortunately it was possible: “The truth is that it was incredible, as you know, first because of the pandemic, then because of the conflict that is going on right now between Russia and Ukraine. The truth is that I have not been able to travel, but it was a very emotional moment.” “I cried, I hadn’t seen my parents in three years and my little nephews, who have already grown a lot,” concluded the artist. Despite the questions about her relationship, the actress remained cordial with the press. (Filed as: Irina Baeva faces the rumors of her separation from Gabriel Soto)

Some tell Irina Baeva that ‘not even she believes it’ Internet users did not let much time pass after this statement by Irina Baeva. Most don’t believe her: “Yes, we listen to the rumors, or did she forget that they said that she was not Gabriel’s lover? They denied and denied. In other words, the rumors about them are not just rumors.” “Nothing that starts badly can end well. Just sit down and wait for your turn, Irinita.” “They said the same thing when they were lovers: that it wasn’t true and yes it was true.” “Not even she believes it.” “Irina would like the gringo to notice her.” “Gabriel is doing better without her.” “These two live from gossip because as actors I don’t like them.” (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)