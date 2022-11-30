The United States makes a terrible gaffe.

Will they be kicked out of the World Cup?

Iran filed a complaint with FIFA. The United States could be kicked out of the World Cup. The United States has made a terrible gaffe that could cost them the World Cup Qatar 2022 and foil their chances to become world champions. According to TV Azteca, the Football Federation of Iran’s legal advisor, Safia Allah Faghanpour, stated that a formal complaint will be filed with FIFA because the United States changed the Iranian flag on social media to support protestors. The United States could be kicked out of the World Cup Prior to Iran’s match against the United States, the latter made a mistake that could cost them the World Cup. US Soccer shared a social media post with a graphic of Group B standings. However, instead of Iran’s correct flag, they excluded the emblem of the Islamic Republic and only used the country’s colors. Filed Under: US kicked out of World Cup

What did Iran say? Iran is prepared to file a complaint with FIFA’s Ethics Committee about the careless action of the United States. According to Fox Sports, Iran wants the United States to be banned for at least 10 games. This is what they said: “By posting a distorted image of the flag of the Islamic Republic of #Iran on its official account, the #US football team breached the @FIFAcom charter, for which a 10-game suspension is the appropriate penalty.” Filed Under: US kicked out of World Cup

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter apologizes to Iran One day before the game between Iran and the United States, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and Tyler Adams gave a press conference regarding the controversial post. According to TUDN, the team’s coach immediately apologized. “I just want to reiterate that neither the players nor the staff knew anything about what was published and some things are not in our control. We don’t focus on the outside, but the only thing we can do is apologize on behalf of the players and the staff,” said the USMNT coach. Filed Under: US kicked out of World Cup

“We are in solidarity with humanitarian causes” On the other hand, Iran’s coach, Carlos Queiroz, answered a question about the controversy over the flag which led the Iranian federation to demand that FIFA expel the United States from the World Cup. He stated that he was not going to resort to controversy as motivation. “If after 42 years in this sport as a coach I still believe that games can be won with these mental games, the truth is that I have not learned anything in soccer,” he said according to the Associated Press. “We are in solidarity with humanitarian causes around the world, wherever and with anyone,” he added. “If you talk about human rights, racism, children dying in school shootings, we are in solidarity with all those causes, but our mission here is to make people happy for at least 90 minutes.” Filed Under: US kicked out of World Cup