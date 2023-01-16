Investigation into an averted plane crash at JFK airport in New York

Authorities are investigating a narrowly averted plane crash.

They hope to find what caused the close call.

The incident occurred at JFK International Airport. United States officials are investigating a narrowly averted tragedy. Two planes nearly crashed on the runway at JFK airport. The Associated Press reported that authorities are investigating a near-miss Friday night at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport between a plane crossing a runway and another preparing to take off. US investigates an averted plane crash at JFK airport “(Expletive)! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!” an air traffic controller declares in an audio recording of Air Traffic Control communications after noticing the other plane, operated by American Airlines, was crossing ahead. The recording was made by LiveATC, a website that monitors and publishes flight communications. The Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 plane preparing to depart safely stopped on the runway at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Pilots aborted takeoff and stopped the plane Meanwhile, the other plane crossed ahead at around 8:45 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a statement, according to the AP. “I think the controller made a good decision to reject takeoff,” said John Cox, a retired pilot and professor of aviation safety at the University of Southern California. He explained that the rejected takeoff safety maneuver, which occurs when pilots abort takeoff and stop the plane, is one that are “very, very familiar with”.

The agency said Saturday that it will investigate the incident “Pilots practice rejected takeoff almost every time they get to the simulator,” he said. The Delta plane came to a stop about 1,000 feet (300 meters) from where the American Airlines plane had crossed from an adjacent taxiway, according to the FAA statement. The agency said Saturday that it will investigate the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board also said it was investigating what happened. “They will listen again to all the transmissions between the American plane and air traffic control to see who misinterpreted what,” Cox said.

More details about the investigation are expected in the coming days In a statement, a Delta spokesperson said: “Delta will work with and assist aviation authorities on a full review of flight 1943 on Jan. 13 regarding a successful aborted takeoff procedure at New York-JFK. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of their travels.” American Airlines declined to comment on the incident and said that it would channel all questions to the FAA. During the next few days, more details are expected regarding the investigation, results or discoveries that it has produced.