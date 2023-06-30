Intense heat wave is blamed for 13 deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana.

The scorching temperatures are moving east.

The heat wave is causing widespread power outages.

Intense heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas. Severe weather continues to rage across the US. After millions were affected by intense storms across much of the country, now a heat wave has caused several deaths in the Southwest.

The scorching heat swept across the southeastern United States on Wednesday, extending dangerous temperature warnings as far east as Mississippi and Tennessee, according to The Associated Press.

Intense heat wave sweeps across the US

Meanwhile, California is facing its first major heat wave of the year. The National Weather Service warned that dry, hot and windy conditions could cause dangerous fires in parts of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Utah.

Temperatures were forecast to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in much of the Southeast and high humidity was expected to push heat indices above 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) in some areas. Persistent power outages brought by weekend storms compounded heat-related suffering in Arkansas.