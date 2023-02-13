Prison inmates applaud Pablo Lyle.

Andrea Legarreta is moved when talking about the actor.

Lyle is preparing to spend five years in prison. Pablo Lyle’s case has been closely followed by the public and he has received a lot of support from various celebrities. For those who don’t know the story, Lyle was accused of involuntary manslaughter after hitting a 63-year-old man in a road rage incident. On February 3, the Mirreyes contra Godínez actor was sentenced to five years in prison, eight on probation and 100 days of community service after being found guilty of manslaughter. Inmates’ surprising reaction as Lyle enter his prison cell The incident happened on March 23, 2019 when the actor was in a car, with his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, heading to the Miami airport. The actor’s wife and children were also inside the vehicle. Juan Ricardo Hernández, the man who was killed, got out of his car to yell at Lyle’s brother-in-law over a traffic issue. Pablo Lyle got out of the car and punched the 63-year-old man in the face. He hit his head when he fell to the ground and died a few days later.

Andrea Legarreta makes a surprising revelation about Pablo Lyle Because of this, the Mexican actor will be spending the next five years of his life at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez handed down his final sentence. It’s said that the Mi adorable maldición star has managed to make friends in prison. It seems that Pablo Lyle has made good friends in prison, according to Andrea Legarreta on the Televisa’s Hoy.

Inmates applaud Pablo Lyle as he walked to his cell Legarreta shared that, despite Pablo Lyle’s background, he’s well liked. “I’m going to tell you… I thought it was a nice detail, obviously the family of the man (Juan Ricardo Hernández) who died was asking for a maximum sentence, which was approximately 15 years, but there are many people who love him,” she started. “There are many people, because of Pablo’s behavior in prison… he’s also got to meet people who treat him very well and when he arrived and was walking in the corridor towards his cell, many of his fellow inmates applauded him, because they thought he would receive a higher sentence,” said the Mexican host.

Lyle could have his sentence reduced for good behavior “He had asked from the beginning to have this approach but with the family… It’s a case we must all learn from. Two good people made bad decisions that led to a fatal outcome that none of the families deserved,” Andrea added. Andrea Legarreta shared that the time Lyle was under house arrest will not be counted. They will not count the time that he has already been detained. He will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentnece, so could be reduced to about four years. Now Pablo Lyle is paying the consequences of his bad decision. Filed Under: Inmates applaud Pablo Lyle