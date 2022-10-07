Ingrid Coronado is furious about Fernando del Solar’s will

Ingrid Coronado is furious after the distribution of Fernando del Solar’s assets.

She says that the Argentine host left his children “unprotected”.

Fernando del Solar named Anna Ferro the executor of his will. Fernando del Solar’s will. On June 30, the Mexican host of Argentine origin, Fernando del Solar died. He was diagnosed with lung cancer a few years ago and he leaves a great void in the lives of those who loved him. Almost four months after the sudden and unfortunate death of host Fernando del Solar, the great controversy over the legal matters that he left pending continues. It has been revealed that after his will was read, his ex-wife Ingrid Coronado was not at all happy. Ingrid Coronado is in the eye of the hurricane A video circulating on social media has caused a frenzy among internet users after they said that the former host of Venga La Alegría, Ingrid Coronado, was furious about the distribution of Fernando del Solar’s assets, since it seems that it was not what the Mexican expected. All this was revealed through an interview that Ingrid Coronado gave to Ventaneando, after having gone to the forum to talk about her recent book entitled Mujerón, so the journalists and hosts of the program took advantage of the moment to ask her about Fernando del Solar’s will.

The will of the deceased Argentine host was read At that time it was said that the Fernando del Solar's ex was angry about his will. Apparently she is upset because he didn't provide for his children. After Linet Puente commented to Ingrid that the Argentinian's will had already been read, the host replied, "How fast!" Before knowing the singer's position, Pati Chapoy read a fragment of the document: "El department of the Del Valle neighborhood will be for his sons Luciano and Paolo, the lifetime usufruct of that department for Fernando's parents." "Unfortunately, Mr. Norberto has already passed away, so the widow, Mrs. Rosalinda, is the only one left," Pati Chapoy concluded and Linet immediately continued,

Fernando del Solar's will is revealed "His widow, Anna Martínez Ferro, has the property rights of another apartment in Benito Juárez, as well as the respective parking space. That the kitchenware of another apartment located in Periférico Sur is for the same Anna Martínez Ferro." "That the rest of your present or future assets are for your children. That the executor of the will is Anna Martínez Ferro. As guardian of her children, she appoints her sister María Eugenia Cacciamani. The will was signed on March 10, 2020," journalist Linet Puente stated that she no longer gave Fernando del Solar time to update his will.

Ingrid Coronado is furious about Fernando del Solar's will Ingrid Coronado was angry about this, "It is not about whether you are in agreement or not, obviously I did not expect the will to come out that way." Later she said that the Argentine host had sold some of his properties and that the money would be in a bank account that is not specified. "Today I do not have the information of the beneficiaries of the account, I only know that they are not my children and that it is not me, because that is why they could not give me the information. That matter did surprise me, honestly, I did not expect that he would leave my children unprotected in this way," Ingrid Coronado told Ventaneando.

"I did not expect that he would leave my children unprotected in this way" But that was not all. The former host of Venga La Alegría shared what the will would be like in a legal way so what actually belongs to her children is respected, since a lot of information was not reflected in the document left by Fernando del Solar. "What the succession trial says will be an obligation that we parents will have. I would not get involved in another trial, but it is something that we have an obligation to do, therefore, we will see what happens at that time," Ingrid Coronado said after being asked about Fernando del Solar's will. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.