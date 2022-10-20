Influencer Núbia Cristina Braga is shot dead

An influencer is shot dead in her home.

Núbia Cristina Braga was a beloved Brazilian Instagram influencer.

She was attacked by armed men on a motorcycle.

Núbia Braga is shot to death. Tragic events in the lives of celebrities and public figures seem neverending. There have been countless incidents where various people from show business have suffered and this year many celebrities have passed away.

But tragedies also occur in the influencer community and recently we learned of the terrible news that Instagram influencer Núbia Cristina Braga was shot to death. The Brazilian influencer was murdered by armed men who shot her to death on Friday, October 14.

Núbia Cristina Braga had just returned home when armed men attacked her

According to the NY Post, the young influencer was shot dead at her home by armed individuals who arrived on motorcycles and immediately fled the scene. The horrifying case has caused great commotion on social media, since Núbia had more than 60,000 followers on her Instagram account and, to tell the truth, femicides have become an extremely sensitive issue.

The young woman was found deceased at her house, which is located in the Santa María de Aracaju neighborhood, on Friday, October 14. According to the authorities, Núbia Braga was returning from a hair salon, an appointment she documented on Instagram stories. Filed Under: Núbia Braga shot to death