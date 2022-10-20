Influencer Núbia Cristina Braga is shot dead
An influencer is shot dead in her home. Núbia Cristina Braga was a beloved Brazilian Instagram influencer.
Núbia Braga is shot to death. Tragic events in the lives of celebrities and public figures seem neverending. There have been countless incidents where various people from show business have suffered and this year many celebrities have passed away.
But tragedies also occur in the influencer community and recently we learned of the terrible news that Instagram influencer Núbia Cristina Braga was shot to death. The Brazilian influencer was murdered by armed men who shot her to death on Friday, October 14.
Núbia Cristina Braga had just returned home when armed men attacked her
According to the NY Post, the young influencer was shot dead at her home by armed individuals who arrived on motorcycles and immediately fled the scene. The horrifying case has caused great commotion on social media, since Núbia had more than 60,000 followers on her Instagram account and, to tell the truth, femicides have become an extremely sensitive issue.
The young woman was found deceased at her house, which is located in the Santa María de Aracaju neighborhood, on Friday, October 14. According to the authorities, Núbia Braga was returning from a hair salon, an appointment she documented on Instagram stories.
Brazilian influencer Núbia Cristina Braga is killed
Shortly after the influencer arrived home from the salon, two men came on motorcycles and entered Núbia’s residence through the front door, which was still open. As soon as they saw the popular social media star, they shot her several times before leaving the scene of the crime, according to the NY Post.
Authorities arrived at the scene around 9 pm that Friday and found the Brazilian influencer in a pool of her own blood with no vital signs. The young woman was just 23 years old.
Núbia Braga’s followers mourn her brutal murder
The identities of Núbia Braga’s killers remain unknown as well as the reason why they attacked her, although it is speculated that it was in an attempted robbery. The police are conducting an investigation into the young Brazilian’s murder and urge the public to report any information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers.
Núbia posted about travel, beauty and fashion. She even had her own clothing store and her fans are mourning her death. "The woman only published a story 3 hours ago and now she's been brutally murdered, only GOD can comfort her family and friends." "Rest in peace princess, you were an incredible girl." "May your step be calm, God is with you."