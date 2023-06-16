Influencer dies at Chinese weight loss camp
A popular influencer died at a Chinese weight loss camp. Cuihua was desperate to lose weight. She frequently posted workout videos on Douyin.
Influencer dies at Chinese weight loss camp. The tragic death of a 21-year-old influencer has shocked her followers and the community in general. The young woman, known as Cuihua, passed away on Saturday while undergoing intense training to lose weight.
Cuihua wanted to lose a significant amount of weight in a short time so she went to a fitness camp. She never imagined it would prove to be deadly.
The exact cause of Cuihua’s death has not yet been revealed, but the young woman’s parents have stated that their daughter felt ill after exercising and had to be taken to the hospital, according to Excelsior.
The tragic outcome has once again exposed the dangers of pursuing extreme weight loss goals without considering the health risks. Cuihua had been documenting the entire process on social media.
Cuihua shared her extreme weight loss plan
Through live videos, Cuihua shared her exhausting workouts with her more than 10,000 followers, according to the outlet. It was common to see her exercising several times a day and following an extremely restrictive diet.
Since 2022, Cuihua had tirelessly sought to be thin, which led her to join one of China’s increasing number of weight loss camps. There, she underwent high-intensity workouts that included cardio and strength exercises.
She was following a strict diet
The young woman ate a small amount of food, following a diet composed mainly of grains, cabbage, fruit and eggs, according to Excelsior. According to media reports in China, Cuihua had been subjected to a rigorous diet and exercise regimen for nine months.
She shared her «progress» on social media, indicating that she had lost 55 pounds in two months and another 22 in the following six months, for a total of 77 pounds in eight months.
Cuihua’s tragic death is warning about extreme weight loss programs
This tragic incident is a reminder of the importance of promoting a healthy mindset regarding body image and highlighting the dangers of extreme weight loss methods, to prevent tragedies like this.
It is vitally important to seek advice from health professionals and remember that beauty goes beyond the physical standards imposed by society.