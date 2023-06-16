A popular influencer died at a Chinese weight loss camp.

Cuihua was desperate to lose weight.

She frequently posted workout videos on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

Influencer dies at Chinese weight loss camp. The tragic death of a 21-year-old influencer has shocked her followers and the community in general. The young woman, known as Cuihua, passed away on Saturday while undergoing intense training to lose weight.

Cuihua wanted to lose a significant amount of weight in a short time so she went to a fitness camp. She never imagined it would prove to be deadly.

Influencer dies at Chinese weight loss camp

The exact cause of Cuihua’s death has not yet been revealed, but the young woman’s parents have stated that their daughter felt ill after exercising and had to be taken to the hospital, according to Excelsior.

The tragic outcome has once again exposed the dangers of pursuing extreme weight loss goals without considering the health risks. Cuihua had been documenting the entire process on social media.