Influencer mom dies of fungal meningitis after a boob job in Mexico
Crystal Villegas went to a clinic in Tamaulipas, Mexico for breast implants.
She contracted fungal meningitis and, after being hospitalized for four months, died on July 30.
The mom of three died in a hospital in Brownsville, Texas, according to local media.
Her husband shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook.
CRYSTAL VILLEGAS TRAVELED TO MEXICO FOR BREAST IMPLANTS
An influencer mom from Texas died of fungal meningitis after surgery to replace her breast implants.
She decided to travel to Mexico to undergo the replacement surgery.
Her health began to deteriorate a month after the operation, and two others, were performed.
Crystal Villegas was known on social media as thebossbabelee.
CRYSTAL OFFERED FINANCIAL ADVICE ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Villegas shared financial and entrepreneurship advice with her 69,000 followers on Instagram.
After her doctor recommended she have her implants replaced, she decided to have the surgery in Mexcio.
Juan Tapia, Crystal’s husband, said that she was hospitalized for several months after due to an infection.
Crystal is the ninth American to die of fungal meningitis after traveling to Mexico for surgery.
JUAN TAPIA IS MOURNING HIS WIFE
Juan Tapia explained what happened to Univision and revealed the horror of his wife’s last days.
He said that the Matamoros clinic convinced Crystal to undergo two additional cosmetic surgeries.
Although, she was advised to change her implants, regarding the other procedures, «She didn’t need it,» Juan Tapia said.
In April, the influencer began to feel severe headaches and was told that they were migraines.
INFLUENCER DIES OF MENINGITIS AFTER SURGERY IN MEXICO
However, Crystal’s symptoms continued and they sought a second opinion.
The doctors discovered that she had contracted fungal meningitis from her surgery.
Near the end of her life she had tubes draining fluid from her brain.
Through it all, Crystal stayed positive and warned others of the dangers of medical tourism.
