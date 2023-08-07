Influencer mom dies of fungal meningitis after a boob job in Mexico

Crystal Villegas traveled to Mexico for breast implants.

She contracted fungal meningitis.

Villegas shared financial advice on social media.

Crystal Villegas went to a clinic in Tamaulipas, Mexico for breast implants.

She contracted fungal meningitis and, after being hospitalized for four months, died on July 30.

The mom of three died in a hospital in Brownsville, Texas, according to local media.

Her husband shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook.

CRYSTAL VILLEGAS TRAVELED TO MEXICO FOR BREAST IMPLANTS

An influencer mom from Texas died of fungal meningitis after surgery to replace her breast implants.

She decided to travel to Mexico to undergo the replacement surgery.

Her health began to deteriorate a month after the operation, and two others, were performed.

Crystal Villegas was known on social media as thebossbabelee.