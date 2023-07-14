In today’s thrilling episode of «Pasión que mata» (Passion that Kills), we will delve into one of the most impactful cases of jealousy and revenge-related murder involving infidelities. The case of Juan Cala Andrada and «Una muerte anunciada» (A Foretold Death) unveils the dark motives behind these horrendous crimes, where unbridled passion leads to madness and tragedy. Join us as we unravel this story replete with repeated infidelities, domestic violence, and a macabre plan that changed the lives of all involved.

Juan Galán Andrada and Margarita Gimeno, originally from Tornillos, Spain, had decided to move to Alicante in search of new opportunities and respite from their tumultuous relationship, marred by infidelities and domestic violence. Despite spending many years together, their bond was unbearable, marked by physical abuse and violent arguments. Galán, employed in an electrical assembly company, subjected Margarita to constant mistreatment and deprived her of money. Desperate and resourceless, Margarita was compelled to seek employment to support herself and her children.

With the support of her children, Margarita found work as a cleaning staff at a hotel near their home, seeking financial independence. However, the situation worsened when Galán grew furious at her independence and continued his abusive behavior. Violence and family fights persisted, leaving Margarita trapped and subjected to torment.

It was Galán’s continuous deceit that truly wounded Margarita. The idea of seeing him happy with other women caused her profound anguish. She wondered why he could be affectionate towards others and not towards her. This notion fueled her hatred and unleashed a plan of revenge that would alter their lives forever.

The Macabre Plan: Revenge, Passion, and the Tragic Consequences of Violence

On the night of the crime, Margarita and her daughter Belén were at home, while their elder son, Juan, stayed at his grandfather’s house. Margarita had prepared dinner as usual, but she had secretly added sedatives to Galán’s food without his knowledge. As Galán grew increasingly fatigued, Margarita awaited the arrival of the hired assassins.

When the assassins arrived, they meticulously followed the plan. They proceeded to the bedroom where Galán was sleeping and silently delivered a brutal blow to his head with a hammer. Though they believed him to be dead, Galán attempted to rise, causing panic in Margarita. The assassins continued to beat him until he finally ceased moving.

In the Shadows of Infidelities: Obsession, Revenge, and Unbridled Passion

The subsequent step involved disposing of the body and erasing all evidence. Margarita, along with the assassins, transported the body to the building’s garage and then drove it in the family car to a dilapidated house known as «la casa del destete» (the weaning house). There, they set fire to the body using gasoline to eliminate any traces.

Consequences and discovery of the crime: However, neighbors discovered the fire and alerted the police. Despite Margarita’s efforts to maintain the appearance that Galán had disappeared of his own accord, investigations revealed incriminating evidence. Blood remnants, Galán’s watch, and other proofs found in the house and car linked Margarita to the crime.

From Desperation to Consequences

Ultimately, Margarita confessed her involvement in the murder, revealing that she had hired the assassins to kill her husband. The trial stirred controversy, with one assassin declared innocent and the other receiving a minimal sentence for covering up. Nonetheless, the prosecution appealed the verdict, resulting in all three being sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The case of Juan Cala Andrada and «Una muerte anunciada» serves as a striking example of how jealousy, domestic violence, and infidelities can lead to atrocious crimes. Margarita, a victim of years of abuse and deception, became consumed by hatred and meticulously plotted her husband’s demise. This tragic event left Margarita behind bars, facing the consequences of her actions and confronting solitude and the loss of her family.

Reflections on Tragedy

«Pasión que mata» demonstrates how obsession and desperation can drive people to make terrible choices, and how crimes of passion, especially infidelities, can ruin the lives of all involved. This case underscores the importance of seeking help and support in situations of domestic violence, as well as finding legal alternatives to resolve issues. Justice prevailed, and Margarita faced the consequences of her deeds, while the community reflects upon the tragedies that can arise from toxic and destructive relationships.

If this story has captured your interest, we invite you to subscribe and rate our podcast on all available platforms. In the next episode of «Pasión que mata,» we will explore another case that illustrates how obsession can be mistaken for love, leading to fatal consequences.