Officials report a worrying increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US

The CDC reports a 12.1% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The southeast US is most affected.

Mortality remains at 0.9%.

Officials in the United States announced an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The southwest United States is most affected by this increase and the public is being warned to take precautions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is keeping a close eye on the numbers.

