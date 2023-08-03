Officials report a worrying increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US
Learn about the concerning increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the United States, according to the most recent data from the CDC.
- The CDC reports a 12.1% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
- The southeast US is most affected.
- Mortality remains at 0.9%.
Officials in the United States announced an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in recent weeks.
The southwest United States is most affected by this increase and the public is being warned to take precautions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is keeping a close eye on the numbers.
COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS ARE INCREASING IN THE US
According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the United States increased 12.1% in the week ending July 22 compared to the week before.
In the week ending July 22, there were 8,035 cases of COVID-19 that required hospitalization. This uptick is alarming authorities.
There were 7,168 hospitalizations the previous week.
These increases are not uniform throughout the country, showing a greater impact in the southeast.
ARE AUTHORITIES WORRIED?
It is alarming to see how hospitalizations for this disease, which paralyzed the world in 2020, are rising for the first time this year.
About a year ago, during the previous COVID-19 surge, hospitalizations reached a staggering 15,000 weekly.
This puts some perspective on the current increase as few are continuing to mask and its been nearly a year since most people’s last vaccine.
Authorities warn about the importance of continuing to practice preventive measures.
WHAT DO OFFICIALS SAY ABOUT COVID-19 IN THE UNITED STATES?
The White House maintains that the current increase is not unusual and that the health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, according to the EFE news agency.
“The Administration has made historic progress in our nation’s ability to deal with COVID-19.”
“[The disease] no longer significantly disrupts the way we live our lives,” White House spokeswoman Kelly Scully said.
The virus still poses a significant threat, especially to those who have not been vaccinated or are immunocompromised.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN?
Public health officials emphasize that vaccines are a vital tool to combat the spread of the virus and reduce the severity of the disease.
The EFE stated that the CDC data also show that the mortality rate from complications of COVID-19 has remained unchanged at 0.9% since the beginning of 2023.
Despite the challenges facing the country, vaccination campaigns continue to be a priority.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust their strategies in response to the evolution of the pandemic.