FDA warns of an increase in child poisonings linked to cough medicine
- Accidental ingestion of benzonatate can cause death.
A new alert has been issued after it was confirmed that children could be at risk for poisoning linked to a prescription cough medicine called benzonatate. According to the statistics, these cases have been increasing annually since 2010.
A video is circulating on social media alerting the public about children poisoned by ingesting prescription cough medicine containing benzonatate, it is sold under the name Tessalon.
On Telemundo’s Hoy Día, the hosts informed families about the increasing number of poisonings that have been registered by Poison Control Centers. Small children have been most affected by this medication.
According to reports, Poison Control Centers have reported an increase over the last decade in the number of cases where children have taken a drug called benzonatate and suffered severe damage. This drug is a prescription that is not recommended for children under 10 years old.
Poisoning by benzonatate is confirmed
Benzonatate is prescribed to control coughs and belongs to a class of medications called antitussives, acting quickly to clear the lungs and airways of mucus. It is one of the few non-narcotic cough medicines so it has been prescribed more frequently in the last decade.
Unfortunately, it has been revealed that it is causing severe damage to minors who may be exposed to it unintentionally. On the show Adamari López hosts, they reported that the FDA has not approved the medicine for children under 10 years of age.
Accidental ingestion can cause severe damage to children
A recent study showed that the number of cases with serious adverse effects to benzonatate was low, however, the FDA warns that its accidental or inappropriate use can cause convulsions and even lead to death.
A review of benzonatate is currently being carried out in order to warn against accidental ingestion, which could cause death as indicated. The FDA is warning people to be careful about how they store their prescriptions.
Children under 2 years of age have been affected after consumption of benzonatate
Overdoses of this medicine in children under two years of age have been reported after the accidental ingestion of only one or two capsules. Because of its appearance, benzonatate can be attractive to children. It comes in a clear, gel filled capsule.
MedlinePlus has more information on benzonatate. The FDA advises parents to seek medical attention immediately if they suspect their child has ingested this medication.