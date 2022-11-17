FDA warns of an increase in child poisonings linked to cough medicine

FDA warns of child poisoning linked to prescription cough medicine.

Children under 2 years of age are more prone to severe damage.

Accidental ingestion of benzonatate can cause death.

A new alert has been issued after it was confirmed that children could be at risk for poisoning linked to a prescription cough medicine called benzonatate. According to the statistics, these cases have been increasing annually since 2010.

A video is circulating on social media alerting the public about children poisoned by ingesting prescription cough medicine containing benzonatate, it is sold under the name Tessalon.

Authorities warn about child poisoning linked to cough medicine

On Telemundo’s Hoy Día, the hosts informed families about the increasing number of poisonings that have been registered by Poison Control Centers. Small children have been most affected by this medication.

According to reports, Poison Control Centers have reported an increase over the last decade in the number of cases where children have taken a drug called benzonatate and suffered severe damage. This drug is a prescription that is not recommended for children under 10 years old. Filed Under: Children poisoned cough medicine