At least 61.8% of high school students pursued higher education in 2021

Depending on their goals, students can choose between a trade school and a university

On average, a college graduate in the United States earns $47,000 annually Higher education could make a difference in your child’s economic and professional future. Perhaps that is why more than 60% of high school students in 2021 decided to pursue higher education, either at a university or a trade school. Statistically, a worker’s salary increases considerably with a college degree. However, learning a trade is also a great way to ensure a stable income. Here are five reasons why it’s important to at least consider pursuing higher education! 5. Better pay Higher education could be seen as both a short- and long-term investment, depending on the field of study. For example, vocational schools teach practical skills for jobs such as electrician, dental hygienist, aircraft technician, air traffic controller, among others. On average, a trade school graduate earns about $35,270, but this is not the maximum. People who get a college degree tend to have significantly higher salaries. According to statistics, a college degree makes it possible to earn more than $57,000 annually. Of course, the salary varies depending on the position, experience, where you work and other factors, but it is believed that people with a college degree earn 75% more than those who only have a high school diploma.

4. Life skills A vocational certificate or a college degree is useful for students, not only to generate knowledge that will help them be successful professionally, but also to acquire life skills in a way that meshes with their interests, age, and lifestyle. Students learn beyond the classroom as they acquire skills such as: time and stress management, assertiveness, personal care, financial management, physical and mental health care, to name just a few.

3. Self-actualization at higher feelings Professional and personal fulfillment contributes greatly to one’s self-esteem. Psychologically, when students see their own academic progress and manage to learn a trade, they come to feel a sense of achievement that can motivate them to set more goals. This will help students face the challenges of academic life, getting to know their talents and discovering along the way what their personal and professional goals are after graduation.

2. Socialization on higher levels The social aspect should not be overlooked, since the importance continuing higher education serves as a network of connections with other people who have similar interests, goals and challenges. This could make getting through the university or trade school easier, since students will feel a sense of community. Higher education is also a time when students are in a process of self-discovery, and having others their own age to talk to about their concerns will create a support network that could last a lifetime.

1. Greater job and personal satisfaction Learning a trade or earning a college degree increases one’s chances of getting a job in their area of ​​interest. Over time, this translates into valuable professional experience and more importance continuing higher education to be able to get opportunities to move up the ranks. Personal satisfaction is a key component of university studies, as earning a degree or learning a trade helps people take advantage of their talents. If you have questions about how to start the application process for vocational school or college, visit the guide for students offered by the McDonald’s HACER® National Scholarship, here. You will find the necessary information to apply for one of the 30 scholarships offered by this program. The amount received by each student varies according to their academic level and exceptional achievements, but the amount (which is sent directly to the academic institution) can range from $5,000 to 100,000 USD. This scholarship, founded in 1985, has helped hundreds of Latino students cover the cost of their university studies and makes it possible to pursue their academic studies free of financial burden. This is an opportunity for more Latinos to make their way into the professional world by earning a college degree or learning a trade.