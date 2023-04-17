Julián Figueroa’s widow Imelda Tuñón talks about their marriage problems.

She talks about the late singer.

Find out how they met. Imelda Tuñón talks about problems in her marriage to Julián Figueroa. The death of Julián Figueroa didn’t just leave a void in Maribel Guardia’s heart, but also in his wife Imelda Tuñón’s. Although her relationship with Julián was complicated, the singer is deeply affected by his death. In recent days she has been granting various interviews where she talks about how painful his death has been. She has also been honest about the problems she had with Julián, as she says that not everything was rosy and they separated on several occasions. Imelda Tuñón reveals problems in her marriage to Julián Figueroa In an interview with Maxine Woodside’s program Todo Para la Mujer, Imelda talked about how hard the death of her son’s father has been. She also talked about how they met and fell in love. Although she’s going through a painful time, Imelda opened up about their lives together. The singer said she and Julián met in 2013. They were introduced by mutual friends and fell madly in love.

Imelda and Julián’s love story In the 10 years they were together, Imelda Tunon said that their relationship was often long-distance because he had to travel a lot for events. This put a strain on them. “He asked me if I wanted to be his girlfriend and from then on we started this story. If we suddenly had problems, it was a long-distance relationship and sometimes we broke up for two or three months but we always came back and well, we had a baby.”

There was infidelity At one point, they had a crisis in their relationship when Julian made out with a fan. He publicly apologized for his actions and he pointed out a few months ago that everything was taken out of context. The couple had other marital issues at this time. Imelda said she found her husband deceased. “I went to knock on the door, he did not answer, I opened it and saw that he was asleep, because he was in a sleeping position. His legs were even crossed as he slept, there was nothing different. I touched his leg to move him and try to wake him up and I felt that the leg was very cold. I turned on the light and saw that his mouth was purple, I was distraught,” she revealed according to infobae.

Imelda is grateful for her husband’s love According to TV Notas, Imelda and Julián Figueroa got married in 2017. Unfortunately he passed away on April 9 of this year. Imelda revealed that she wanted Julián to be the father of her son and she loved him very much. “Practically all the songs that he composed from 10 years to here were for me, and the truth is that I thank him very much, because he published almost all of them and that is why I wanted him to be the father of my son because he had values ​​that I wanted to instill in my son and all those good things that I wanted to instill in my son at that time,” she said.