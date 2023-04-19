Julián Figueroa’s widow Imelda Tuñón makes a promise to Maribel Guardia
Julián's widow doesn't intend to move away from her mother-in-law. Maribel is very close to Imelda Tuñón. Imelda makes a surprising revelation.
A week ago, Maribel Guardia announced that her only son Julián Figueroa had passed away. The young singer’s doctor revealed that he had died of a myocardial infarction. One day after this tragedy, both Maribel and Imelda Tuñón came out to speak to the media.
Both talked about how they were dealing with losing Joan Sebastian’s son. While his mother spoke quietly, his widow was completely devastated and she couldn’t say anything without breaking down.
Imelda describes how she found her husband!
The singer described how she found her husband. Imelda Garza revealed that Julián had been sad because it would have been his father Joan Sebastian’s 72nd birthday on April 8 so he hadn’t slept for three nights. He felt ill and went to lie down.
“I went to knock on the door, he did not answer. I opened it and saw how he was asleep, because he was in a sleeping position, his legs were even crossed as he slept, there was nothing different. I touched his leg to move him and try to wake him up and I felt that the leg was very cold, I turned on the light and saw that his mouth was purple, I despaired,” said Imelda.
Maribel makes an important revelation
After the death of her only son with composer Joan Sebastian, and after keeping the funeral private, Maribel Guardia faced the press. “He was my love, the child of my eyes,” Maribel began.
“It has been very hard to lose him, God gave him to me, God took him from me. I place him in his hands, Julián had so much to do, his career was beginning, he had 500 compositions, he rode a horse, played the piano, played the guitar, but that’s how it was. Thank God, he left me this beautiful girl, my daughter-in-law, who I adore, and a precious baby that we have to move on with,” she said.
What will Imelda Tuñón and Maribel Guardia do?
Shortly after the media calmed down a bit regarding Julián’s death, his widow revealed some important details about their future plans.
“[Maribel Guardia] has always been a very good mother-in-law. The truth is that I consider her a second mother. We have supported each other in this and we have a very nice relationship, thank God,” she told Todo para la Mujer, according to Radio Formula.
Imelda Tuñón makes an important promise
“I hope this never changes and I know it never will. She supports my son unconditionally and that makes me very happy. I am also for her. In fact, I’m going to stay here, I’m going to support her in everything I can. The last thing she needs right now is to be alone.”
The young woman will continue with her acting and singing career “My whole life is here. My work is here. I don’t plan to leave the city and, above all, I don’t plan to leave [my mother-in-law] in these difficult times that she’s going through. I will always be with her and I will support her in everything she needs.”