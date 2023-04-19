Julián Figueroa’s widow Imelda Tuñón makes a promise to Maribel Guardia

Julián’s widow doesn’t intend to move away from her mother-in-law.

Maribel is very close to Imelda Tuñón.

Imelda makes a surprising revelation.

A week ago, Maribel Guardia announced that her only son Julián Figueroa had passed away. The young singer’s doctor revealed that he had died of a myocardial infarction. One day after this tragedy, both Maribel and Imelda Tuñón came out to speak to the media.

Both talked about how they were dealing with losing Joan Sebastian’s son. While his mother spoke quietly, his widow was completely devastated and she couldn’t say anything without breaking down.

Imelda describes how she found her husband!

The singer described how she found her husband. Imelda Garza revealed that Julián had been sad because it would have been his father Joan Sebastian’s 72nd birthday on April 8 so he hadn’t slept for three nights. He felt ill and went to lie down.

“I went to knock on the door, he did not answer. I opened it and saw how he was asleep, because he was in a sleeping position, his legs were even crossed as he slept, there was nothing different. I touched his leg to move him and try to wake him up and I felt that the leg was very cold, I turned on the light and saw that his mouth was purple, I despaired,” said Imelda.