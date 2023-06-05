Maribel celebrates her birthday without her son.

Julián’s widow, Imelda Garza, sends her a surprising message.

People offer support to the soap opera actress.

Costa Rican actress Maribel Guardia celebrated her 64th birthday on May 29. Days ago she had been remembering her late son Julián and now her daughter-in-law shares a surprising post.

Maribel remembered how she used to spend this date with her son, grandson, husband and daughter-in-law. Now she has to face being without their only child. She has shared how difficult her loss has been on social media.

Julián celebrated his mother!

«Almost a year ago celebrating my birthday. God, how can I not miss my boy? He would arrive the night before at 12 o’clock with a gift, roses, and he would sing to me with his guitar,» the actress wrote in the description of the video that she shared on Instagram.

«I am hanging by the hand of God to help me go through this tunnel of pain and tears and with the illusion of finding light at the end.» Days after Julián’s funeral, Maribel had commented that she was calm because, «God is the one that had given him to her and God had taken him away.»