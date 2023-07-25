Imelda Garza revealed a dream she had about Julián Figueroa.

She still misses her late husband terribly.

Imelda couldn’t hold back her tears as she talked about him. MundoNow presents Óyenos Audio and a new podcast Ángeles en tu Mundo. The show will awaken your special connection to the angelic kingdom. Host Geovana Aispuro, an experienced angelologist, will guide you to heal your emotional blocks through deep meditations that will immerse you in the heavenly world. LISTEN TO ÁNGELES EN TU MUNDO BY CLICKING ON THE PHOTO

Julián Figueroa’s widow, Imelda Garza is preparing for the debut of her new musical Princesas Despite the fact that a few months have passed since Julián Figueroa’s death on April 10, the singer’s widow has revealed that she still hasn’t fully processed his passing. While talking to the media, Imelda Garza revealed a dream she recently had about her late husband. While Julián’s widow is preparing for her theatrical debut in the musical Princesas, she couldn’t help but talk about the singer.

Imelda is in denial Julián Figueroa’s death took everyone by surprise last April, when he had a sudden myocardial infarction. He continues to be present in the thoughts of his mother and his widow, Imelda Garza. The actress revealed to the press, as she was preparing for the premiere of Princesas, that she is still in denial. «I am in denial, in that part, because I still have not processed that everything I want to share with him I will not be able to share,» revealed Garza.

Imelda Garza reveals a heartbreaking dream she had about Julián Figueroa Imelda Garza revealed that she constantly dreams and she tearfully revealed a recent one about her late husband. «I have dreamed a lot about him, everyday, but it happened to me that one day before the three month anniversary of his death, I dreamed of him. I dreamed that we were fighting.» «Because I was asking him why he had left? Why had she left me alone? When we had so many projects together.» The actress couldn’t hold back her grief as she spoke.

The young couple had many plans together While talking to the press about the musical where she plays the Little Mermaid, she also took a moment to recall the plans she shared with the singer. She had previously revealed that they had planned a trip to Japan and acknowledged the pain she still feels knowing that she will not be able to share more experiences with Figueroa. «We wanted to do a lot of things and I think we ran out of time,» said Imelda Garza.