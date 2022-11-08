Images of deadly tornadoes that left several victims across 3 states

Tornadoes hit three US states.

The twisters left fatalities in their wake.

“Trees down, roofs ripped off and some houses with more damage.” It was a Friday of terror for some residents of the US as several tornadoes swept across three states leaving damage and victims in their wake. At least two people were killed when the impressive tornadoes unleashed fear across the country. On Friday, the states of Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma recorded around nine tornadoes that caused chaos. On Saturday, they began to assess the damage left behind by strong twisters. Images of the multiple tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma As work has begun to repair the damage that occurred on Friday, some affected residents were just grateful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwestern Arkansas spawned tornadoes and flash flooding in the region. According to reports, at least two people were killed and several were injured. However, that was not all since houses, buildings and even a church were demolished. Authorities are already working to help people repair the damage.

The tornadoes caused great damage Nine tornadoes were recorded in Texas, four in Arkansas and one in Oklahoma, for a total of 15 in a single day. In Texas, most were located along the Red River border with Oklahoma and a lot of damage has also been reported in different counties. Given this situation, Ron Humphrey, the mayor of New Boston, Texas, spoke about the disasters caused by Friday's storms, stating in an email that there were "fallen trees, torn roofs and some houses with more damage. So far I have not had any reports of injuries".

Buildings destroyed Images of the houses and buildings destroyed by the tornadoes are circulating on social media. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, visited one of the affected cities, Idabel, where a 90-year-old was killed. Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel was preparing to complete a new building when the storm ripped through its sanctuary and crushed the shell of the new structure next door, according to Pastor Don Myer. Images of the destroyed church are also shown.

"I could hear glass breaking and things breaking around me" Shelbie Villalpando, 27, of Powderly, Texas, said she was having dinner with her family on Friday when tornado sirens forced them to gather first in the hallways of their rented home and then with their children, ages 5, 10 and 14, in the bathtub. "Within two minutes of getting them in the bathtub, we had to lay over the kids because everything started going crazy. I've never been so terrified," she said. "I could hear glass breaking and things shattering around, but whenever I got out of the bathroom, my heart and my stomach sank because I have kids and it could have been much worse. … What if our bathroom had caved in just like everything else? We wouldn't be here," Villalpando said. With information from AP, CNN and Telemundo.