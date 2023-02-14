ICE violently arrests Hispanic mother
ICE violently arrested a Hispanic mother. Everything was caught on video thanks to her family. Narim Collazo's case is being investigated.
- ICE violently arrested a Hispanic mother.
- Everything was caught on video thanks to her family.
- Narim Collazo’s case is being investigated.
ICE arrests Hispanic mother. “I can’t breathe,” shouted Narim Collazo, an immigrant mother who was “violently” detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) agents while on her way to work in Arizona.
In a video obtained exclusively by MundoNow, you can see how the agents surround the mother’s car while one of them tries to block her relatives who were recording everything on video.
ICE violently arrests Hispanic mother
“They took her out of the car abruptly, they threw her to the ground, they forcibly put her in the truck,” says Joel Zambrano, Collazo’s son who is still in shock about what happened. He says his mother has no criminal record and that they never thought that ICE would be waiting for her below her apartment in Mesa, Arizona.
In the video, the desperate woman is heard crying, “Let me say goodbye to my son, please. Help me!” as the woman’s partner tells the officers that they cannot treat her like this. Filed Under: ICE arrests Hispanic mother.
Narim Collazo’s family captured everything on video
“My mom just got arrested by ICE police around six in the morning. I’d never seen anything like this, we’re nervous, worried and sad, ”says Zambrano.
Zambrano says that he and his mother arrived in the United States after fleeing Venezuela almost two years ago and this is their greatest fear. “What hurts me is that I know she’s very nervous and sensitive. We are afraid of her being sent to Venezuela because her life is in danger there,” says Zambrano. Filed Under: ICE arrests Hispanic mother
The Hispanic mother had a deportation order under supervision
According to her family, Narim Collazo “had a deportation order under supervision, but her work permit was active, she had just filed her taxes, she had committed no crimes, she was even about to renew her new work permit”.
They say that she worked for the Southwest Key Program: “One of the largest non-profit organizations run by Latinos in the United States. Founded in 1987,”according to their website.
A spokeswoman confirmed that investigations are underway
“And her main function is to care for children in the shelters that arrive after crossing the border alone, she’s a supervisor,” explained her pained son while showing the arrested woman’s work card as proof.
MundoNow contacted the federal agency to obtain more information about the facts, their version of this case, and to question the actions of the agents. So far we have not received an official response, but a spokeswoman told us that what happened is being investigated.