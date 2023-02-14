ICE violently arrested a Hispanic mother.

Everything was caught on video thanks to her family.

Narim Collazo’s case is being investigated.

ICE arrests Hispanic mother. “I can’t breathe,” shouted Narim Collazo, an immigrant mother who was “violently” detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) agents while on her way to work in Arizona.

In a video obtained exclusively by MundoNow, you can see how the agents surround the mother’s car while one of them tries to block her relatives who were recording everything on video.

ICE violently arrests Hispanic mother

“They took her out of the car abruptly, they threw her to the ground, they forcibly put her in the truck,” says Joel Zambrano, Collazo’s son who is still in shock about what happened. He says his mother has no criminal record and that they never thought that ICE would be waiting for her below her apartment in Mesa, Arizona.

In the video, the desperate woman is heard crying, “Let me say goodbye to my son, please. Help me!” as the woman’s partner tells the officers that they cannot treat her like this. Filed Under: ICE arrests Hispanic mother.