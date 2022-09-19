Hurricane Fiona leaves Puerto Rico and hits the Dominican Republic

Hurricane Fiona left Puerto Rico and is now hitting the Dominican Republic.

A hurricane watch is in effect from Cabo Frances Viejo to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

Puerto Rico continues weathering tropical storm conditions.

Hurricane Fiona is now battering the Dominican Republic, where it made landfall this morning, before reaching major cyclone status on Wednesday after leaving all of Puerto Rico without electricity and causing damage that the governor described as “catastrophic“.

This morning Fiona, the third hurricane of 2022 in the Atlantic, was located 35 miles (55 km) southwest of Samana, Dominican Republic and was moving northwest at 8 miles per hour (13 km/h) with sustained winds of up to 90 miles per hour (150 km/h).

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the north coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Francés Viejo and the Turks and Caicos Islands are under a hurricane warning. A hurricane watch is also in effect from Cabo Frances Viejo to Puerto Plata, in the Dominican Republic.

Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday and today on the coast of the Dominican Republic at 3:30 local time (7:30 GMT) near Boca de Yuma, the NHC detailed. Other NHC alerts extend to the southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands, and to the southern coast of the Dominican Republic west of Cabo Caucedo to Barahona, according to EFE.