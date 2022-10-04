Humberto Zurita breaks his silence about rumors of a romance with Stephanie Salas.

The actor answered questions after being caught with the actress.

Are they dating or are they just friends? TIRED OF THE QUESTIONS? Mexican actor Humberto Zurita was involved in a series of rumors after being caught with actress Stephanie Salas, who is the granddaughter of actress Silvia Pinal. Both were seen at the Mexico City International Airport and were asked about their relationship, which irritated Zurita. Shortly after, what fueled these rumors was Sylvia Pasquel’s response about her daughter’s romance with Zurita, as she hinted that she is happy with this unexpected relationship. That put the questions to rest. DID HUMBERTO ZURITA LOSE HIS PATIENCE? One of the strangest couples of 2022, without a doubt, is Humberto Zurita and Stephanie Salas. No one expected the relationship between the Mexican actor and Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter, but it seems that this time the suspicions could be confirmed. Zurita and Salas were seen at the International Airport in Mexico City and rumors immediately began to swirl. After weeks of questions, the actor broke his silence while being interviewed by the Argentine presenter, Andrea Chiarello, who did not hesitate to ask him once again about his relationship with Stephanie Salas. Zurita, a few weeks ago, was annoyed at the questions from the press and decided it was time to clear up the rumors.

Did he acknowledge the romance? Humberto Zurita, while he was with the presenter Andrea Chiarello on the Uruguayan program Mamás Felices, was asked about his relationship with actress and singer Stephanie Salas, so he decided to answer and reveal what is happening. In a clip published by the program, they showed what they were about to broadcast on October 3. “I’m just going to tell you that Stephanie and I are having a good time. We are having a very good time,” revealed the Mexican actor during the interview conducted by Andrea Chiarello. In that small fragment of the interview, it seems that the actor admitted his romance with the actress. This relationship would be the first to be confirmed after the death of Christian Bach.

Were Christian Bach and Stephanie Salas friends? After the clip of the interview with Andrea Chiarello came out, journalist Mandy Fridmann of La La Opinion did not hesitate to ask Andy Chiarello about what is happening between the two actors. She pointed out that Christian Bach and Stephanie Salas were friends. “He told me that he loved her very much, that Stephie had even told him that she and Christian had been close friends for many years, something that he did not know,” the Argentine journalist reported to La Opinion after revealing the interview she conducted with Humberto Zurita. Filed Under: Humberto Zurita Stephanie Salas

An unexpected romance? Before Humberto Zurita’s interview with Andrea Chiarello, it was Stephanie Salas’s mother who seemed to confirm the romance between her daughter and the Mexican actor. Sylvia Pasquel pointed out that “he’s a great guy” and that she thinks they make a nice couple. At the moment, Stephanie Salas has still not commented. TO SEE VIDEO CLICK HERE “He’s a great guy, if it’s true that they are together and that there is a relationship, then how beautiful, because my daughter is also a wonderful woman, beautiful. They make a very beautiful couple, I hope so,” Sylvia Pasquel told the Mexican media after being asked about her daughter’s relationship with the Mexican actor. Filed Under: Humberto Zurita Stephanie Salas