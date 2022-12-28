Humberto Zurita accused of forgetting his late wife Christian Bach

Humberto Zurita has an emotional message.

The actor fondly remembers his mother.

Zurita doesn’t mention his late wife Christian Bach.

In an Instagram post, Humberto Zurita shared an emotional message dedicated to his mother on her saint’s day, remembering her fondly. However, there were those who said that the actor has forgotten about his wife Christian Bach.

On December 12, as every year, the Virgin of Guadalupe was commemorated, which is why the actor took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to his late mother on the day of her saint. He ended up getting attacked for forgetting about his late wife.

Humberto Zurita dedicates a few words to his late mother

On the actor’s Instagram account we can see a post dedicated to the brunette from Tepeyac, where he shares a few words of gratitude as a sign of his faith. He also took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to his late mother.

“I saw you give your heart and your love, not only to your entire family, but to every person who touched your life,” Zurita wrote. “You were an angel on earth and now you must be with our queen of Mexico, the Virgin of Guadalupe.”