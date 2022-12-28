Humberto Zurita accused of forgetting his late wife Christian Bach
Humberto Zurita has an emotional message. The actor fondly remembers his mother. Zurita doesn't mention his late wife Christian Bach.
In an Instagram post, Humberto Zurita shared an emotional message dedicated to his mother on her saint’s day, remembering her fondly. However, there were those who said that the actor has forgotten about his wife Christian Bach.
On December 12, as every year, the Virgin of Guadalupe was commemorated, which is why the actor took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to his late mother on the day of her saint. He ended up getting attacked for forgetting about his late wife.
Humberto Zurita dedicates a few words to his late mother
On the actor’s Instagram account we can see a post dedicated to the brunette from Tepeyac, where he shares a few words of gratitude as a sign of his faith. He also took the opportunity to dedicate a few words to his late mother.
“I saw you give your heart and your love, not only to your entire family, but to every person who touched your life,” Zurita wrote. “You were an angel on earth and now you must be with our queen of Mexico, the Virgin of Guadalupe.”
Humberto Zurita responds to a comment: “Christian was missing”
The comments on the actor’s post were immediate and many were moved by his words for his mother, sending him messages of support. However one stood out, saying: “Christian was missing.” That follower thought he had forgotten her.
Humberto did not ignore the comment that suggested that he was forgetting his late wife. "It is to celebrate my mother's saint, which is the day that Mexicans celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe. Christian is always in my heart."
“Christian is always in my heart”
Despite the fact that the soap opera heartthrob is currently in a relationship, he has always made it clear that his wife will always have a place in his heart. “I think I was longer with her than alone,” he said on Sale el Sol.
"I think I was longer with her than alone," he said on Sale el Sol.

"I think she taught me that life without love is meaningless, it's not worth it," he told Juan Soler, host of the program. "She will always be in my heart, she is constantly in my heart and I miss her," Zurita declared about Christian Bach.
Will Humberto and Stephanie spend the holidays together?
People have begun to speculate about whether the couple that just recently confirmed their relationship on Instagram, will spend their first Christmas together since they both packed their bags and parted ways.
Stephanie shared a video with her followers in New York City accompanied by her mother Sylvia Pasquel and her daughter Michelle Salas, while the television heartthrob is in Rome with his eldest son Sebastián Zurita.