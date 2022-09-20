Huge payment is announced.

Officials reveal that they will be sending payments of around $3,284.

Who will be the recipients? Residents of a US state will receive payments of $3,284. The money will arrive in their accounts in a short time. Most economic support programs are intended to help lighten the heavy load that has been building up due to continued inflation. If you want to find out what programs are available where you live, you should check the “Tax” section on the website for your state. There is still time to be one of the taxpayers who receive hundreds or thousands of dollars. HUGE CHECKS ARE COMING Thousands of residents will receive the first direct payment of two that are expected. It was announced that both checks will total $3,284 dollars. Direct payments will be sent in the next few days. Through an official statement, the office of the governor of Alaska, Mike Dunleavy, confirmed the payments will arrive in the coming days. He stated that the cash will be delivered to relieve people who are going through a difficult time due to rising inflation.

How much are people going to get? According to officials, the payments will go out on September 20. Governor Mike Dunleavy stated that this first stimulus fund is up to $650, The Sun reported. The main purpose is to be able to support the thousands of beneficiaries who are being affected by inflation and for that reason, the checks will be sent at an earlier date. The second payment will be even larger than the first. Recipients are expected to be getting around $2,550, The Sun reported. This second payment comes from the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) that will be delivered at a later date. Governor Mike Dunleavy in his official statement announced why the amount was divided.

Governor Mike Dunleavy stated that Alaskans will get the first direct deposit starting Tuesday, September 20, although it could come at a later date. If you sent documentation before September 28, they will be able to obtain their paper check as of October 6. "Alaskans who selected direct deposit on their application will receive their dividend starting Tuesday, September 20. All other requests and disbursement methods determined by September 28, including applicants receiving a paper check, will be distributed starting the week of October 6," he reported.

The decision to deliver the checks in two parts is due to the inflation that afflicts the country. The governor, Mike Dunleavy, indicated that the announced amount of the first check may serve as economic relief while the second amount comes next month. For now, the money will start arriving on September 20th. "Governor Mike Dunleavy decided to release this year's PFD early so Alaskans can receive much-needed economic relief from runaway inflation. The amount was advertised at the Three Bears Alaska store in Palmer," said the statement from the Office of the governor of Alaska.