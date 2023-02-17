Texas authorities reported a likely meteorite fell to earth.

Residents heard a loud explosion and felt their houses shake.

Two planes observed the object.

Meteorite falls in Texas. Authorities have issued an alert in South Texas after reports of a huge meteorite, which shook the homes of residents who live near where the object fell. So far the incident is still being investigated.

Witnesses say that they heard a loud explosion when the meteorite fell to the ground. Two planes reported seeing the gigantic rock falling in the Lone Star State around 8:30 p.m., according to The Sun.

Meteorite reported in Texas

Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two planes that claimed to have seen a meteorite west of McAllen, “The exact point of impact is unknown,” Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tweeted.

He added: “No reports of any damage in that area has been received.” So far it is not known exactly what really fell from space so investigations continue.