A major fire is reported in Kissimmee, Florida.

The incident was reported at 2:00 am. near Disney World.

Around 75 firefighters are battling the blaze.

Authorities say plastic planters were fueling the fire. Fox 35 Orlando made it known that this incident is taking place behind Nursery Supplies, Inc. at 2050 Ave. A.

Huge fire in Kissimmee: Plant nursery is evacuated

Apparently, the plant nursery where the fire broke out was evacuated. Although the fire was outside, workers inside were still in danger from the flames.

The fire is expected to take several hours to subside, Osceola County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jon Haskett said at a news conference this morning. In addition, he stated that about 75 Orange County firefighters are working to fight the blaze, reported Fox 35 Orlando.