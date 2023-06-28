A huge asteroid, the size of 10 buses, is hurtling towards Earth.

Is the planet in danger?

NASA weighs in on the massive asteroid.

Authorities confirmed the sighting of an asteroid the size of 10 buses that is heading towards Earth. In light of this frightening announcement, some are worried that we’re facing the end of the world.

According to the Daily Mail, a massive space rock larger than 10 buses stacked side by side, is hurtling toward Earth. NASA reportedly said that the asteroid, named 2013 WV44, will fly by around 1 a.m. CST on Wednesday.

Is the end of the world near?

The asteroid is estimated to be up to 524 feet (160 meters) in diameter. It will travel at a speed of 11.8 km per second or more than 26,000 miles per hour, approximately 34 times the speed of sound. Although it is hurtling towards Earth, it will never come closer than 0.02334 astronomical units, or about 2.1 million miles.

Despite being about nine times further away than the moon, the asteroid is classified as a near-Earth object (NEO) and is being tracked by NASA. «NEOs are comets and asteroids that have been nudged by the gravitational attraction of nearby planets into orbits that allow them to enter the Earth’s neighborhood,» NASA reported.