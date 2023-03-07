We tell you about faking orgasms

Men do this too Most of us women have done it, even if we don’t care to admit it. A lot of men have done it too. (More on that later!) Of course I’m talking about faking an orgasm. Why fake an orgasm? The reasons are varied. How to fake an orgasm? Don’t overact. Should you fake an orgasm? We’ll leave it for you to decide! We surveyed readers and asked them if they’d ever faked an orgasm and if so, why. Though some reported that they never needed to fake it, the majority of respondents owned up to faking an orgasm at some point in their lives. The “whys” of faking are usually pretty similar: Why fake it? They just couldn’t reach orgasm, but didn’t want their partner to be disappointed or feel bad about his performance. “Sometimes, I just can’t get there, and it’s not my husband’s fault,” wrote Julie. “So I don’t want him to feel like he’s doing something wrong, so I just fake it.” They wanted their partner to orgasm, and faking it first was the only way. “Since my boyfriend won’t come until he knows I’ve come, it puts a lot of pressure on me!” says Tamara. “I admit that when we’ve been going at it for ages, sometimes I just fake it to get things over with. Terrible, I know!” They’re just not that into it. “I’ve faked an orgasm during bad sex,” Renee says. “The guy was trying to use all these porn star techniques and it was just getting tiresome. I faked it, got dressed, left and never returned his calls afterwards!” They use their vibrator too much. Orgasm with a vibrator is practically assured, and a lot faster than the real thing. But vibrator addiction is real, and it can cause you to lose your ability to orgasm without one.

HOW TO SUCCESSFULLY FAKE AN ORGASM Presumably you know what it feels like, and what you sound like, when you have a real orgasm. So that should provide your cues for how to fake an orgasm. Act natural. Whether it’s crying “Yes, yes, yes!” biting the pillow or moaning softly, make sure your “orgasm noises” are convincing, and similar or identical to your real orgasm utterations. Do you shake, tense up, melt into a pool of jello? Do all of those things when you fake it, too. Don’t overact! This is not the Broadway stage, where you have to shout so that the people up in the balcony section can hear you. Overdo it, go on for too long, yell too loudly and your partner might suspect you’re faking it. As Mandy tells us, “Smile, moan, and don’t overdo it. It’s not an explosion, you know?”

SHOULD YOU FAKE AN ORGASM? Maybe we know why women fake orgasms, but why should they feel compelled to fake orgasms? Is faking it being dishonest to your partner, and to yourself? And worse yet, can it become the norm for you? Several of our readers were aghast at the idea of faking an orgasm. “Why should I fake it if he’s not getting me off,” wrote Maria, while Pamela chimed in, “Sex is supposed to be fun. I’d never fake it because faking isn’t fun!” Keep them infrequent. If you’re faking it more than you’re making it, something isn’t working for you and your partner between the sheets. If you have trouble orgasming as a rule, it might be time to seek out some sex therapy to help you find your O. If you and your partner aren’t clicking all of a sudden, by all means talk about it, and tell him what he can do to help you orgasm. Remember that stress, depression or dissatisfaction, either with your relationship or with some other aspect of your life, can keep you from reaching orgasm.

GUYS FAKE IT TOO! We asked readers whether they thought men fake orgasms as well. Several claimed it was impossible for guys to fake it, while others assumed that men fake it every now and then with the best of them. Well, I’ve done some of my own research on the subject and guess what? Guys fake it too! I asked my boyfriend if he’d ever faked it, and his response was, “Of course.” Then, I went out on a limb and asked if he’d ever faked it with me, and he said yes! But why? The answer is not so different for men than it is for women. “Sometimes I can’t come,” he told me, “and I don’t want you to be disappointed.” Since the amount of semen that comes out when a guy orgasms varies from encounter to encounter, do you really think you’d know if your man faked it or not? Not if he threw the condom away. And since semen mixes in with your vagina’s own fluids, who’s to say whether he left behind a little or a lot? Moral of the story? Faking an orgasm isn’t just for women, and it’s not nearly as uncommon as you might think!