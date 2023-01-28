4 tips to stay healthy as you get older

Adopting certain habits could help you stay healthy in old age.

95% of older adults suffer from some chronic disease.

Learn the best tips to stay feeling young.

Want to know how to stay healthy in old age? Find out the best tips! A study by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) found that 95% of the US population over the age of 65 suffers from some type of illness that affects their quality of life.

These diseases include diabetes, respiratory illnesses, cognitive decline and stroke to name a few. However, adopting some simple habits could be the answer to staying healthy as long as possible Find out how!

4. How to stay healthy in old age: Be physically active

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been very proactive about sharing tips on how to stay healthy in old age. One of the most important is physical activity such as walking, low-impact aerobics, yoga or swimming.

After the age of 65, regular light to moderate physical activity is recommended to improve mobility, help your body continue to work properly and keep your bones and muscles strong enough to carry out daily activities. It also lowers your risk chronic pain and injury due to falls.