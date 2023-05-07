Understanding what internalized homophobia is.

5 things that could indicate that you suffer from internalized homophobia.

Why it’s important to fight it.

Internalized homophobia happens when people are subjected to negative attitudes and prejudices towards homosexuality and begin to accept them. This acceptance and belief can originate from discrimination, harassment and the social and cultural pressure that LGBTQIA+ people have experienced at different stages of their lives. Although, heterosexuals can also experience internalized homophobia, it’s especially destructive when a member of the LGBTQIA+ community turns those negative feelings inward, leading to shame and self-hatred.

This can manifest itself in different ways, including fear of coming out of the closet, denial of one’s own sexual orientation or gender identity, discrimination towards other members of the LGBTQIA+ community or the internalization of stereotypes and negative prejudices about the LGBTQIA+ community. In all cases, these attitudes have a negative impact on a person’s mental and emotional health, as well as their ability to form meaningful and satisfying relationships.

5. What is internalized homophobia?

One way to detect internalized homophobia is to spend time reflecting on your own attitudes and determining if, at some point in your life, you have had feelings of shame or rejection caused by another person’s sexual orientation or by your own.

People can experience feelings of rejection if they don’t think they’re fulfilling the role associated with an accepted gender identity or sexual orientation. For this reason, in some cases, people may try to adapt to what is expected of them for fear of experiencing their sexuality freely and being rejected by their family or community.