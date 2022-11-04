Thinking of starting an OnlyFans?

Find out how to get started on the popular platform.

Why more and more content creators choose OnlyFans.

More and more content creators are deciding to get started on OnlyFans, either for the type of posts they want to share or because it is a potentially very lucrative source of income.

OnlyFans has managed to position itself as an attractive alternative for influencers fitness, models, chefs, actors and actresses, as well as sex workers, who have people willing to pay a monthly subscription to access exclusive, often intimate or adult, content. However, OnlyFans also has some requirements. Find out how to get started on OnlyFans!

Minimum age

One of the main requirements to start an OnlyFans, either as a creator or as a user, is that you must be over 18 years old. This is because the platform does not have a parental control that prevents access to adult content.

Lo que tienes que saber

OnlyFans takes age very seriously and any content that poses a risk to children and adolescents will be reported to the authorities. Although there is no parental control, content creators will be able to restrict, block or report suspicious accounts.