Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » How to get started on OnlyFans

How to get started on OnlyFans

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Thinking of starting an OnlyFans?
  • Find out how to get started on the popular platform.
  • Why more and more content creators choose OnlyFans.

More and more content creators are deciding to get started on OnlyFans, either for the type of posts they want to share or because it is a potentially very lucrative source of income.

OnlyFans has managed to position itself as an attractive alternative for influencers fitness, models, chefs, actors and actresses, as well as sex workers, who have people willing to pay a monthly subscription to access exclusive, often intimate or adult, content. However, OnlyFans also has some requirements. Find out how to get started on OnlyFans!

Minimum age

Woman painted red lips as an onlyfans idea
Shutterstock

One of the main requirements to start an OnlyFans, either as a creator or as a user, is that you must be over 18 years old. This is because the platform does not have a parental control that prevents access to adult content.

Lo que tienes que saber
Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Por 

Las ciudades más peligrosas en Estados Unidos 2022

Por 
Aterrizó 37 años después

Avión aterriza 37 años después de despegar… ¿Qué sucedió?

Por 
Día nacional del novio

Día Nacional del novio, ¿te olvidaste? Ideas para un regalo sorpresa

Por 
la magia del agua

La magia del agua: Consigue todo lo que quieres con sólo un vaso y esta técnica

Por 

Cuál es el color del aura según tu fecha de nacimiento

Por 

9 ángeles poderosos que debes conocer

Por 
ropa de segunda mano

Los mejores lugares para comprar ropa de segunda mano en Estados Unidos

Por 

Día Nacional de leer un libro: Recomendaciones para recordar esta fecha ¡y ponerla en práctica!

Por 

Cómo limpiar el hígado graso en 7 días de forma natural (VIDEO)

Por 
Mano sujetando las llaves al nuevo camión. Compra o venta de la composición del negocio

¿Cuánto cuesta un carro en Estados Unidos? [Baratos]

Por 

Los 17 Trabajos Mejor Pagados en USA (Lista de Carreras)

Por 

Juegos de Halloween: 10 juegos para adultos que encenderán tu noche

Por 
Cuánto vale tu teléfono herramienta

Usa esta herramienta para ver cuánto vale tu teléfono realmente

Por 
Jenni Rivera sin cabeza

Las 15 muertes de cantantes mexicanos más crueles y aterradoras

Por 
Cuatro candidatos compitiendo por un puesto. Tener CV en la mano

Trabajos para hispanos que no hablan inglés [Buscar Empleo]

Por 
Crónica ajeno limpiaban casas

¿Cuánto se cobra por limpiar oficinas? [Compañías]

Por 
concepto de renovación_ casa antes y después de la renovación

¿Cuánto cobran por pintar una casa en Estados Unidos?

Por 
Delivery truck of Amazon Prime

Trabajar Como Delivery para Amazon [Repartidor de Paquetes]

Por 
trabajos, dinero efectivo

Trabajos que paguen cash: 13 que pagan en efectivo [Diario]

Por 
acidez estomacal

Acidez nocturna: 7 remedios caseros para no sufrir agruras en la noche

Por 

OnlyFans takes age very seriously and any content that poses a risk to children and adolescents will be reported to the authorities. Although there is no parental control, content creators will be able to restrict, block or report suspicious accounts.

Identity verification

Padlock as a security idea on onlyfans
Shutterstock

Another thing you need to get started on OnlyFans, both as a content creator and as a user, is to have photo identification. This is to avoid certain risks associated with the production and consumption of adult content.

For example, having identification as one of the requirements to start on OnlyFans, reduces the risk of someone else stealing your content. It also helps prevent creators from sharing others’ content without their consent.

Create an OnlyFans account

Shutterstock

To share content on OnlyFans it is necessary to open an account specifying the age, name and type of content that will be shared on the network. You also need to provide a payment method and the amount of you will charge for subscriptions.

Opening an OnlyFans account is relatively simple, but it is a detailed process that has to go through a verification that includes information such as: email, basic information, identity verification and bank account number.

Adhere to the OnlyFans terms of service

Shutterstock

OnlyFans content creators and their followers must follow the community rules, which seek to ensure integrity of all visitors and adhering to international laws.

OnlyFans rules include setting a subscription amount, verifying the identity of the user and content creator, not collecting or sharing images without the person’s consent, and never sharing content featuring a minor or any other person who has not consented to their image being used.

Entertainment
Onlyfans
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT