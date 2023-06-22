World Environment Day: 5 ways you can help protect the planet

More than 95% of pollution deaths occur in vulnerable nations.

Why do we celebrate World Environment Day?

Learn about 5 ways you can help protect the planet. Every year World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5. The United Nations established this holiday 50 years ago to raise awareness about pollution. On this date, a summit is held among UN countries to discuss ways to reduce pollution and protect the environment. Worldwide, more than 400 million tons of plastic are produced each year — most from single use products. Pollution, global warming and clean water are just some of the issues that are addressed during World Environment Day. We have five ways you can take care the planet every day! 5. World Environment Day: Volunteer Volunteering is a great way to celebrate World Environment Day. It not only benefits you, but also to your community and other people who could be inspired by your example. Research environmental groups in your area and find one that speaks to you. You could work on recycling, caring for plants, cleaning drains, removing trash and litter from public spaces, as well as training people interested in caring for the environment.

4. Reduce, reuse, recycle Are you worried about the amount of waste you generate each year? It is always a good time to pause, look around and figure out what you can change in small ways. Do you use too many single use containers? Do you waste a lot of water washing dishes or bathing? Do you have objects at home that you don’t need but someone else could use? You can start by cleaning out your closets and reducing the clutter. Decide which items you can give away and which ones you could recycle — for instance, turn old t-shirts into cleaning rags. You will be surprised with the possibilities you have to recycle at home!

3. World Environment Day: Shop for environmentally friendly products World Environment Day is a perfect time to remember that more than 400 million tons of plastic are produced worldwide each year. You can lessen this impact by buying products in recycled packaging and reusing or repurposing old containers. Remember to bring your own bags to the supermarket, avoid buying packaged products whenever possible, and choose products for daily use that are biodegradable whenever possible.

2. Plant a tree One of the best decisions you can make on World Environment Day is to plant a tree. Not only will you leave an indelible mark on the world, you will also be helping to improve oxygen levels and providing shade and shelter for wildlife. Planting a tree benefits everyone since they help to reduce erosion and contamination in waterways, something that is vital to avoid serious damage in case of floods.

1. Buy second-hand Celebrate World Environment Day by buying second-hand products! According to statistics, each year in the US alone more than 90 million tons of clothing and 12 million tons of unused furniture is thrown away. Buying second-hand products is a benefit for everyone — on the one hand, it limits waste but it also cheaper for you. Reducing what goes into landfills and saving money is a win-win for everyone.