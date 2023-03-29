The social media change the way we live

Something people use it to cheat on their partners

Learn some tricks to discover a cheater

In the age of social media it’s more important than ever to know how to catch a cheater. A 2014 study at Boston University found that, “[A] 20 percent increase in Facebook users in a state could be linked to a 2.18 percent growth in the divorce rate.

Even when researchers factored in variables such as employment status, age, and race, the correlation remained constant.” And that’s just Facebook! Luckily, the same aspect of social media that makes it easier to cheat also makes it easier to catch a cheater if you know what to look for.

The first step when cheating

First and foremost, trust your instincts. If you have a feeling something isn’t right, there’s probably a reason for that. Of course, don’t let your insecurities and paranoia take over — there are plenty of innocent reasons for a strained relationship. However, there are some warning signs that his online activity isn’t so innocent.

If he is overly possessive of his phone, quickly shuts his laptop or hides mobile devices when you come into the room, if he’s spending an unusual amount of time online or doing it after you’ve gone to bed, it might be time to take a closer look.

The social media of a cheater

How to Catch a Cheater 101 begins with paying attention to his Facebook page. Is he friends with lots of women that you don’t know? Is there a strange woman or women frequently commenting on his posts? Is he doing the same on their pages? Whether it’s FB, Twitter, Instagram or any other social networking platform, that’s something you need to get to the bottom of.

The next step is digging a little deeper into his online activity. Checking his browser history is basic but if he’s at all savvy, he’ll be doing his dirty business in stealth mode. Next, if you can, check his phone for hidden apps or folders. There’s a little iPhone trick for hiding folders or security apps like NQ Mobile Vault. Even if you can’t see what the hidden files are, the fact that they’re hidden is a warning sign. If you want to take things to the next level, you can install spyware, like FlexiSpy, on your partner’s phone to monitor messages, calls and other activity. Bear in mind, that’s a serious breach of his privacy and you might not like what you hear, so think long and hard before going that route.