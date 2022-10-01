How to carve a pumpkin for Halloween

At least 44% of Americans plan to carve a pumpkin on Halloween.

This is one of the most deeply rooted Halloween traditions. Learn more about it!

Discover the best secrets for carving a pumpkin. Do you know how to carve a Halloween pumpkin? If you are not yet an expert in the art of creating a Jack O’ Lantern, here are some tips for safely and successfully carving a pumpkin. According to some surveys, at least 44% of the US population has declared that they are looking forward to carving their own pumpkins to spend time with the family and prepare for Halloween. Follow these steps to for pumpkin carving. 4. Prepare your workspace and tools You don’t want to create a disaster zone while carving your Halloween pumpkin. Set up a safe space so that all the pumpkin guts do not stain your floors or table. Use newspaper or garbage bags to cover the surface. Be careful of the tools you use and avoid accidents by using goggles to reduce the risk of hurting your eyes. Another tip is to use is vaseline, to add a final touch that makes your creation last.

3. Cut the top of the pumpkin After you have the place where you will carve your pumpkin ready, proceed to cut off the top with a serrated knife. This will serve as a kind of cap that should be wide enough so that your hand can fit through so you can pull out the insides. If you’re planning on placing a candle inside the pumpkin once it’s ready, it’s best to cut off the bottom surface so you can slide the candle under instead of sticking your hand inside the pumpkin.

2. Remove the pumpkin seeds This is one of the least fun parts of carving a pumpkin! With a spoon or an ice cream server, start to remove the excess seeds, taking care not to break your pumpkin and to keep at least three or four centimeters of thickness between the interior and the shell. Don’t throw away the seeds! Place all the leftover pumpkin in a separate bowl, then cook it and create fun recipes with family or friends. If you wish, you can freeze the seeds to use later in another dish.

1. Draw the face and start carving Have you already removed the seeds? It’s time to start carving the pumpkin! Before picking up your knife mark the places where you will make the cuts. For this, you can use tools such as cookie cutters or a drill to create the holes or eyes of your Halloween pumpkin. When you’ve finished carving your pumpkin into the shape you want, put some vaseline on the areas that are exposed to air. This will prevent them from drying out and will make your Halloween pumpkin last longer.